AU SFB gains 5% after Q1 profit jumps 37%; JM Financial upgrades to 'Buy'

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) rose nearly 5 per cent in Monday's intra-day trade after the lender reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27) and received a rating upgrade from JM Financial.

The stock climbed 4.9 per cent to a high of ₹1,051.45 on the BSE. At 10:10 AM, it was trading at ₹1,042, up 3.97 per cent, as against a 0.71 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex, which was at 76,602. The bank's market capitalisation stood at ₹78,075.54 crore.

AU SFB Q1 results

AU SFB on Saturday, July 25, reported a 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit at ₹796 crore for Q1FY27, aided by robust growth in net interest income (NII) and lower provisions. Sequentially, however, net profit declined 4 per cent.

NII increased 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,695 crore, driven by healthy growth in advances, while other income fell 15 per cent to ₹689 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of bank profitability, expanded 59 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 5.9 per cent. On a sequential basis, however, NIM contracted 7 bps due to the reversal of certain one-off gains recorded in the March quarter.

Slippages declined 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹798 crore from ₹1,027 crore in Q1FY26, led by an improvement in the unsecured loan portfolio, while slippages in the secured portfolio remained stable.

Provisions fell 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹371 crore as stress in the unsecured loan book eased.

Asset quality, however, weakened marginally on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) rose 7 bps quarter-on-quarter to 2.10 per cent, while net NPAs increased 2 bps to 0.76 per cent.

The bank's gross loan portfolio stood at ₹1.44 trillion, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y. Secured businesses, comprising retail and commercial segments, grew 25 per cent, while unsecured businesses—including microfinance, credit cards and personal loans—expanded 11 per cent. Disbursements increased 42 per cent over the year.

Total deposits rose 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent sequentially to ₹1.58 trillion. Current account savings account (CASA) deposits grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with the CASA ratio at 29 per cent.

JM Financial upgrades to 'Buy'

Following the earnings, analysts at JM Financial upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Add', while retaining the valuation multiple of 3.1x FY28 estimated price-to-book value. The brokerage revised its target price to ₹1,165 from ₹1,100.

The brokerage said AU SFB delivered a healthy Q1FY27 performance, with a 37 per cent Y-o-Y increase in profit after tax, supported by strong NII growth and continued normalisation in the unsecured loan portfolio. It noted that earnings were partly weighed down by lower treasury income and margin normalisation.

According to the brokerage, AU SFB continues to deliver industry-leading growth while maintaining healthy asset quality and profitability. It added that the bank's transition to a universal bank remains a key structural growth driver, supporting its premium valuation.