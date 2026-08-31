Augmont Enterprises shares make a strong market debut, list at 22% premium

Augmont Enterprises shares made a strong debut on the exchanges on Monday as they listed at a 22 per cent premium, slightly lower than the grey market expectations.

Augmont Enterprises shares listed at ₹956 on the BSE, a premium of 21.32 per cent against the offer price of ₹168. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it debuted at ₹961, up 21.95 per cent.

Ahead of the debut, Augmont Enterprises IPO shares were quoting at ₹1,078 in the grey market, signalling a listing pop of 36.80 per cent.

The initial public offer of Augmont Enterprises received bids for 81,61,86,230 shares as against 77,15,999 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 105.78 times.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 226.96 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 121.47 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 30.98 times.

Augmont Enterprises IPO Details

The issue opened for bidding on 21 August 2026 and it closed on 25 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹750 and ₹788 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹620 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹205 crore by Namita Ketan Kothari, Vivek Prithviraj Kothari, and Dimple Mukesh Kothari.

The objectives of the fresh issue include ₹465 crore towards future working capital requirements, primarily for procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory, as well as funding advance margin requirements for inventory procurement. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

At the upper end of the price band, the company will have a post-issue market capitalisation of around ₹7,200 crore.

Augmont Enterprises operates an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across 24 states. Its operations span gold and silver value-chain activities, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, financial services, and related technology platforms.

The company's two online platforms, Augmont SPOT and Augmont Gold For All, generated combined revenue of ₹ 84,762.62 crore in FY26, accounting for 90 per cent of revenue from operations, compared with ₹56,523.26 crore in FY25 and ₹32,477.87 crore in FY24.