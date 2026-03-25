Aurobindo Pharma share price today

Share price of Aurobindo Pharma hit a 52-week high of ₹1,321.30, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,319.60 touched on March 12, 2026.

In the past one month, Aurobindo Pharma stock has outperformed the market by surging 9 per cent, as compared to a 8.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past six months, the stock soared 20 per cent, as against 7.2 per cent fall in the benchmark index. The stock had hit a record high of ₹1,592.55

What's driving Aurobindo Pharma stock price?

On March 20, 2026, Aurobindo informed that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at Unit V, an API manufacturing facility of the company, and issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), classifying the site under ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’ (VAI), thereby closing the inspection.

Aurobindo is an integrated global pharmaceutical company develops, manufactures, and commercializes a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries. The company’s robust product portfolio is spread over seven major therapeutic/product areas encompassing CNS, Anti-Retroviral, CVS, Antibiotics, Gastroenterological, Anti-Diabetics and AntiAllergic.

READ | RVNL, Ircon shares jump up to 5% on merger buzz; analyst says 'buy on dips' Meanwhile, the Government of India issued a notification introducing a one-year CIF on minimum import price for Pen-G, 6 APA and Amoxicillin. The policy change will act as a very important and positive catalyst event for the company, Aurobindo said.

With manufacturing capacity exceeding 60 billion units and further expansion underway, the management said the company is well-positioned to support rising demand across various markets while improving operating leverage.

The management remains confident of achieving EBITDA break-even in Q4 and meaningfully contributes to the bottom-line EBITDA in the next year. Looking ahead over the next two years, the company’s growth will be driven by several clearly defined and scalable initiatives.

JM Financial Institutional Securities sees more upside in Aurobindo

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities maintain a BUY rating on Aurobindo with an updated target price of ₹1,610.

In July 2025, Aurobindo announced the acquisition of Lannett for $250 million, marking a strategic move to expand its US-based manufacturing footprint and enhance its portfolio. The deal is expected to close in the coming month. Lannett brings to Aurobindo a portfolio of ~70 products, including ADHD treatments and controlled substances.

READ | Nifty Realty soars 4% on easing oil prices; Phoenix Mills, DLF gain upto 5% The US manufacturing facility, with 40 per cent capacity utilisation, offers significant scale-up potential, further complemented by its strong track record of FDA and DEA compliance. The transaction gives Aurobindo access to a late-stage pipeline, including respiratory generics such as generic Advair and Spiriva. It offers both revenue synergies (CDMO business and controlled substances) and cost synergies (higher capacity utilisation and operational efficiencies), the brokerage firm said in the company update.

Analysts remain positive on the company with expected Revenue/EBITDA/PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17/21/26 per cent over FY26–28 and believe that the stock is undervalued at 13x FY28E EPS (versus peer average of 23x PE FY28).

“In our understanding, RoIC is set to expand by ~470 bps over the next two years as the company moves to higher-RoIC segments (namely, Pen-G, biosimilars, biologics deal with Merck, Lannett acquisition, Adquey launch), paving the way for multiple expansion in the coming years,” the brokerage firm said. =================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.