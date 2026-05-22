Aurobindo Pharma share price plunges 7% as margins weigh on Q4 results

Aurobindo Pharma share price: Aurobindo Pharma shares today plunged as much as 7 per cent after the company announced its March 2026 quarter results, with investors reacting negatively to margin contraction despite a marginal rise in net profit.

Aurobindo Pharma shares opened lower at ₹1,520 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended loss as the session progressed, hitting an intraday low of ₹1,449.30.

Aurobindo Pharma shares came under pressure today after posting gains for the past three consecutive sessions. The stock also emerged as the top loser on the Nifty Midcap 50 index, of which it is a constituent.

As of 2 PM, shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading near the day’s low at ₹1,452.30. Around 2 million shares of the Hyderabad-based drugmaker had changed hands.

Aurobindo Pharma Q4 results 2026

For the January to March quarter of FY2026 (Q4FY26), Aurobindo Pharma reported a 2 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹920.84 crore. The company had earned a profit of ₹902.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

ALSO READ: LTM offers to buy Randstad's Europe, Australia businesses for 160 mn euro Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹8,853.34 crore against ₹8,382.12 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹7,677.34 crore compared to ₹7,149.65 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported Ebitda of ₹1,801 crore in the March under of FY26, up 0.5 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1,792 crore in the Q4 of FY25. Margins, however, contracted by 103 bps to 20.3 per cent in the quarter under review versus 21.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

ALSO READ: Karur Vysya Bank, DCB, CUB: Trading guide in smallcap bank stocks by SAMCO The company said that its US formulation business remained weak in the quarter, with revenue falling 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,543 crore from ₹4,072 crore last year. The impact was primarily on account of lower transient sales and accounted for 40 per cent of the company's consolidated revenue.

Aurobindo Pharma stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Aurobindo Pharma stock price has been in a gradual uptrend since February and has gained more than 30 per cent. Following the rally, the RSI indicator also rose to 76 levels during this period. Post Q4 results, the stock witnessed profit booking and is down nearly 6 per cent in today’s session. The stock price has immediate support around ₹1,440, near the ascending trendline, he said, adding that as long as it holds above this trendline, the upside remains intact and the stock could resume its rally in the coming sessions. However, Europe formulations revenue increased by 30.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,795 crore, driven by robust performance across all key markets.

"A break below this level may lead to further correction towards the 50 DMA placed around the ₹1,400 - ₹1,390 range. The primary trend still remains positive on the charts thus, the decline can be used as an accumulation opportunity," the analyst added.