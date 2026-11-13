Auto ancillary shares: Sharda Motor, Fiem, Automotive Axles zoom up to 17%

Sharda Motor Industries, Fiem Industries, Automotive Axles stocks today

Shares of auto parts & equipment companies Sharda Motor Industries, Fiem Industries, Automotive Axles rallied up to 17 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals after reporting strong September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) earnings.

Automotive Axles surged 17 per cent to ₹1,915.50, followed by Sharda Motors Industries (14 per cent to ₹1,024) and Fiem Industries (10 per cent at ₹2,140.40).

ALSO READ: Nifty Bank, Auto, Realty skid 1% as inflation stokes RBI rate hike fears At 02:07 PM, theses stocks quoted with gains in the range of 9-11 per cent, compared to a 0.7 per cent decline in the Sensex.

What’s driving auto ancillary stocks?

Automotive Axles reported a healthy performance for Q2FY27. Total operating income came in at ₹663 crore (up 43.5 per cent YoY) amidst medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) industry growth of >20 per cent. Reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at ₹83 crore with margins at 12.5 per cent (up 90 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)). Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 67 per cent YoY at ₹60 crore for the quarter. According to analysts at ICICI Securities, the stock is trading inexpensive at 12x PE on TTM basis, however lacks triggers for up move amidst limited product profile and range bound margin profile.

Meanwhile, Fiem reported 31 per cent YoY growth in standalone PAT to ₹84.17 crore from ₹63.78 crore in Q2FY26. Revenue from operations increased 31 per cent YoY at ₹936.87 crore against ₹714.78 crore in the year ago quarter.

Fiem is one of the leading manufacturer of automotive lighting & signalling equipment's and rear view mirrors in India. Its major business comes from the two-wheeler segment of the automotive industry. Fiem has a diversified product portfolio ranging from head lamps, tail lamps, signalling lamps, roof lamps, rear view mirrors, warning triangles, complete rear fender assembly, frame assembly, various automobile sheet metal and body parts, bank (Lean) angle sensor and canister.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto tops auto PLI payouts in FY26, ahead of Tata Motors, Ola Meanwhile, over the last few years, on the back of supply chain issues led by the COVID-19 pandemic and trade war shocks, trade relations between US, European Union (EU) and China have been disrupted. In addition, new emission norms have also been introduced in EU & US. Both trends put together give a great opportunity for exports from India, Sharda Motor Industries said.

Strong requirement is for Lightweighting due to Multi powertrains, CAFÉIII norms & safety requirements. Customers are driving localisation as priority due to geopolitical situations & government incentives giving a good opportunity for Indian Partners for TA/JVs in new products, the company said.

For Q2FY27, Sharda Motor Industries reported 22 per cent YoY rise in EBITDA at ₹125.7 crore; margins improved to 10.4 per cent from 10.2 per cent in Q2FY26. The company’s revenue from operations grew 20 per cent YoY to ₹1,211 crore from ₹1,011 crore in year ago quarter. PAT increased 15 per cent to ₹99.4 crore. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.