Auto stocks gain on strong April sales; Maruti Suzuki up 5%, Bajaj Auto 3%

Shares of Auto and Auto Ancillary companies rose as much as 5 per cent on Monday, May 4, as investors reacted to the April sales data amid an overall upbeat market. At 10:25 AM, 13 out of 15 constituents of the Nifty Auto index were trading in green. Maruti Suzuki jumped around 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto up by 4 per cent, and Hero Moto Corp up by 2.05 per cent. Among others, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Exide India, Uno Minda, Samvardhana Motherson International, Bosch, Tata Motors PV, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, and TVS Motor are rising over 1 per cent each.

However, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Tube Investments of India were trading lower.

In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,193.40 levels, up by 196 points or 0.82 per cent.

Here's why auto stocks are rising today:

Maruti Suzuki shares were rising as the company reported better-than-expected sales numbers. India’s largest passenger car maker reported a 33.3 per cent year-on-year rise in total sales in April to 2.39 lakh units. Domestic sales grew 35 per cent to 1.87 lakh units, while exports jumped 43 per cent, crossing the 40,000-unit mark. Tata Motors PV followed with 59,701 units, growing 31.1 per cent Y-o-Y. While Hyundai Motor India sold 65,610 units and M&M's domestic sales at 56,331 units also saw growth compared to last year. However, both companies experienced a slight dip in sales compared to March 2026.

Bajaj Auto reported a 40 per cent increase in total auto sales to 5.13 lakh units in April 2026, compared with 3.65 lakh units sold in April 2025. Domestic sales grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y to 2.48 lakh units, while exports grew 83 per cent Y-o-Y to 2.65 lakh units.

Two-wheeler sales increased 38 per cent to 4.39 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales rose 54 per cent to 73,839 units in April 2026 over April 2025.

Hero MotoCorp sold 5.66 units, an 85.4 per cent increase over April 2025. TVS Motors recorded sales of 4.55 lakh units, up 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Eicher Motors showed steady performance with 1.13 lakh units, representing a 30.7 per cent Y-o-Y climb.

In the three-wheeler segment, M&M recorded an 81 per cent Y-o-Y increase with 9,899 units, while Atul Auto saw a 74 per cent jump, selling 3,001 units. TVS Motors contributed 18,637 units to this segment, reflecting a healthy 37.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

In the commercial sector, Tata Motors dominated with 34,833 units, achieving a 28 Y-o-Y increase despite a sharp drop from their March 2026 high of 47,976 units. Other players like Volvo Eicher CV sold 7,318 units and M&M - Domestic LCV reported 23,427 units, modest Y-o-Y gains of 6.9 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively. SML Mahindra also grew by 15.1 per cent compared to the previous year.

The farm equipment sector also remained robust. M&M led the segment with 48,411 units, a 20.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase. VST Tillers Tractors showed the highest percentage growth in this category at 50.1 per cent Y-o-Y with 3,483 units, while Escorts Kubota sold 10,857 units, marking a 24.4 per cent increase over April 2025.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the April 2026 auto sales data highlights a fundamental robustness in the domestic market.

"Despite the tough geopolitical environment, the numbers look quite robust. It shows the underlying strength of the Indian economy. While Maruti and Hero MotoCorp have shown very strong, resilient numbers, Tata Motors PV has also returned to the forefront. I am neutral on the sector at this point. Investors are recommended to buy on dips," he said.