Auto stocks in fast lane; Hyundai, Ashok Leyland, TaMo CV soar up to 9%

Auto shares price movement

Automobile shares were in demand, rallying up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on expectations of a healthy business outlook.

Hyundai Motor India, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were up in the range of 4 per cent to 9 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deals. Share price of tyre maker Balkrishna Industries rallied 8 per cent, extending its 15 per cent surge in the past two trading days.

Samvardhana Motherson International, Tube Investments of India, TVS Motor Company, Bharat Forge and Apollo Tyres were up between 2 per cent and 3 per cent.

At 11:14 AM on Friday, the BSE Auto index was up 2 per cent at 63,228.23, as compared to 0.11 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The auto index quoted close to its all-time high of 64,584.14 touched on January 1, 2026.

What’s driving 9% surge in Hyundai Motor India stock price?

Share price of Hyundai surged 9 per cent to ₹2,208.90 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the management retained its FY27 domestic volume growth guidance of 8–10 per cent supported by launches (two new nameplates: an internal combustion engine (ICE) mid-sport utility vehicle (SUV) and an E-SUV in H2FY27, plus the start of the third phase of Pune plant for Venue’s production.

The company’s April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) was a challenging period affected by multiple headwinds impacting volume and profitability. With 100 per cent normalization of production, coupled with healthy demand environment and upcoming product pipeline, recovery is likely to gain pace from the September quarter (Q2FY27) onwards across both domestic and export businesses. Looking ahead, the management remains committed to achieving the stated guidance of 8-10 per cent (YoY) volume growth for both domestic & exports as well as 11-14 per cent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin in FY27.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Hyundai delivered a resilient operational performance in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) despite facing two significant external headwinds—a supplier fire that disrupted production in June and geopolitical disruptions impacting exports to the Middle East. Rural demand continues to outperform, with rural contribution reaching a record 25.9 per cent, while SUVs maintained a strong 70 per cent mix and CNG penetration reached an all-time high of 18.2 per cent, highlighting the strength of Hyundai's product portfolio, ICICI Securities said.

Mahindra & Mahindra – Positive outlook

M&M’s management expect automotive margins to improve, led by pricing actions (2.7 per cent in mid-July 2026), cost optimisation and operating leverage. On the farm sector outlook, while an El Niño impact is anticipated, the recent rainfall has sharply narrowed the deficit and lifted reservoir levels (though still 7 per cent below normal); this, coupled with healthy rabi cashflows and accelerating kharif sowing (despite a 4 per cent shortfall) should support demand, said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Check Q1 Results Today The brokerage firm factors in a 6 per cent YoY tractor volume growth for M&M in FY27 and see downside risk, given the very high base of last year. For the auto segment, analysts are factoring in 10 per cent SUV volume growth in FY27E. On margins, commodity-linked pressure is expected to continue, especially in the farm segment (main raw materials steel and rubber for which no hedging arrangements are there). The brokerage firm marginally revised its EPS estimates and maintained a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,905 (earlier ₹3,800) on SoTP (23x core – unchanged).

Auto sector outlook

According to Ashok Leyland FY26 annual report, across the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) segment, replacement demand from ageing fleets, mandatory government vehicle scrappage, and continued infrastructure execution are expected to sustain heavy truck demand and accelerate the structural shift toward higher-tonnage tractor-trailers for long-haul movement.

In the bus segment, state transport undertaking replacement programmes, staff and school transportation, and growing adoption of electric and alternate-fuel buses under urban decarbonisation mandates will keep the vertical strategically relevant. The LCV segment is poised to continue momentum, driven by strong agricultural performance, rural consumption resilience, and continued e-commerce and logistics formalisation, with LCVs playing a critical role in first- and last-mile connectivity, the company said.

Meanwhile, TVS Motor in its Q1FY27 earnings call said, the two-wheeler category witnessed a strong demand due to steady semi-urban and rural participation and marriage season buying, along with increase in electric vehicle growth. “Overall, the outlook remains very, very strong. We are looking at -- While there are challenges on monsoon progression and some elevation in terms of the food and energy prices, the demand looks very, very strong,” TVS Motor said.

Domestic demand, supported by GST rationalization and some releases from income tax, along with affordability, is going to help us. TVS management said they are pretty confident and expect July, August, September to maintain the same momentum, slightly better than Q1. ================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.