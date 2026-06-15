Share prices of automobiles companies today

Shares of automobiles, and its related companies were in demand for the second straight trading day, with the Nifty Auto index gaining 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade on reports that United States of America (US) and Iran have reached a peace deal which includes immediate reopening of Strait of Hormuz. In the past two trading days, the auto index has rallied 4 per cent.

With past two days rally, since April 2026, the Nifty Auto index has outperformed the market, soaring 13 per cent, as against 7 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

At 09:26 AM on Monday, the Nifty Auto index was up 1.7 per cent, as compared to 1.4 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (CV) and Ashok Leyland rallied 9 per cent and 5.5 per cent in intra-day trade. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV), Maruti Suzuki India, TVS Motor Company, Samvardhana Motherson International, Uno Minda, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher Motors were up in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent today.

What driving auto stocks?

According to media reports, the US and Iran have reached a peace deal which includes immediate reopening of Strait of Hormuz. This is expected to result in improved oil flows for India and sharp correction in Brent crude prices. This is also positive for global trade flows and shall also result in easing supply chain and global shipping freight rates.

Falling crude price is a clear positive for India’s automobile and tyre sectors, where raw material and logistics costs are highly sensitive to crude derivatives. Tyre manufacturers such as, Apollo Tyres benefit as lower crude reduces costs of key crude-based inputs like rubber and carbon black, improving margins, ICICI Securities said in a note.

For original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, softer fuel prices can improve consumer sentiment, and decline in non-ferrous prices could potentially lower the under absorption of recently commodity led raw material inflation. With Auto Sector lagging the recent recovery trend in the market (April onwards), the brokerage firm expects the sector to outperform going forward amidst strong retail demand momentum and fundamental levers of healthy volume growth.

Meanwhile, in a press release, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced that it will increase prices of all cars and SUVs by up to 1.5 per cent from July 1, 2026. The company said the hike, which will apply to both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models, is being implemented to partially offset rising input costs and persistent inflationary pressures, with the exact increase varying across models and variants.

The automaker said it continues to absorb significant portion of these increases but is compelled to pass on part of the burden to customers amid challenging market conditions. For Tata Motors, the move should help protect margins, but it may slightly impact near term consumer sentiment, especially in the price-sensitive passenger vehicle segment, ICICI Securities said.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors CV in its financial year 2025-26 (FY26) annual report said that the business enters FY27 with sound fundamentals and a competitive portfolio. Industry growth is expected to be more moderate than in FY26, reflecting a higher base and some near-term uncertainties in the external environment.

The underlying demand drivers for commercial vehicles in India remain constructive, supported by infrastructure activity, improving fleet utilisation and the ongoing transition towards cleaner and more connected transport. The business is well placed to navigate near-term challenges while continuing to invest in the capabilities and technologies that will sustain its competitiveness over the longer term, the company said. ============================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.