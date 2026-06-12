Auto stock prices today

Shares of automobiles and related-companies were in focus, rallying up to 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade after oil prices slipped below $90 per barrel after Trump cancelled planned strikes on Iran. The Nifty Auto index rose 2 per cent to 26,322 in intra-day trade.

At 09:29 AM; the Nifty Auto index was up 1.8 per cent, as compared to 1.1 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Ashok Leyland and Bosch were up 4 per cent each, while Tube Investments of India gained 3 per cent. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company and Hero MotoCorp were up 2 per cent each.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Meanwhile, in the past one month, the Nifty Auto index underperformed the market and fell 3.6 per cent, as against 2.7 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 till Thursday, June 11, 2026. Further, in the past four months, the auto index slipped 10 per cent, as compared to 10.8 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

What driving auto stocks?

Indian equity markets rallied over 1 per cent in intra-day trade supported by a sharp improvement in global stocks following a major geopolitical breakthrough in the Middle East. The US President Donald Trump indicated that key nations have approved a proposed agreement, leading to the suspension of planned military strikes, although the naval blockade remains in place until a formal deal is signed.

Easing geopolitical tensions have provided significant relief to energy markets, with crude oil prices falling sharply to the $85–87 per barrel range. Lower oil prices are positive for India as they help ease inflationary pressures, reduce the import bill, and support corporate earnings.

READ | Sensex rises 1,000 pts intra-day; Nifty above 23,450: Key reasons here While a formal agreement is still pending, market participants will closely watch whether the easing geopolitical backdrop can trigger a meaningful turnaround in foreign portfolio flows. Persistent FPI selling over recent months has remained one of the key factors capping a sustained recovery in Indian equities, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm.

Brokerages view on Auto sector

FY26 ended on a high note for the domestic automotive space with industry reporting healthy 24 per cent domestic volume growth in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) on the back of positive demand sentiments post GST 2.0, while exports surged 23 per cent on robust global demand & strong supply chain. Margin performance was under pressure across segments, declining ~60-80 bps QoQ, due to increase in commodity prices. Auto ancillaries like tyre players also witnessed positive demand momentum on both OE and replacement side and therefore are in the midst of a significant capacity-expansion cycle, analysts at ICICI Securities said.

Gross margins for the sector are expected to be under pressure in the near term amid sharp rise in input costs (Steel, aluminium, natural rubber, crude derivavites- plastics, etc.). Demand commentary however was robust across all sectoral companies with OEM’s caliberatively passing the raw material prices to end consumers thereby defending & monetising upon the upbeat demand momentum. With sector lagging the stock price recovery in the recent past, analysts are positive on the space and prefer OEM’s vs. ancillaries as they offer valuation comfort and possess B/S strength to weather the interim margin pressure.

Looking ahead, Choice Institutional Equities expect the industry to enter FY27E with a cautious outlook amid rising commodity prices, elevated freight cost, fuel price volatility and geopolitical uncertainty due to West Asia crisis. These factors could exert near-term pressure on consumer affordability and margin. Nevertheless, the brokerage firm believes structural growth drivers remain firmly intact, including premiumisation, electrification, replacement demand and continued infrastructure spending. ========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.