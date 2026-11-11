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Home / Markets / News / Avanti Feeds shares stumble 6% as Q2 profit more than halves to ₹69 crore

Avanti Feeds shares stumble 6% as Q2 profit more than halves to ₹69 crore

Avanti Feeds posted a 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in the consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) to ₹68.95 crore.

Avanti Feeds

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

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Avanti Feeds share price: Avanti Feeds, India's leading aquaculture company specialising in the production of shrimp and fish feed, saw a 6 per cent decline in its shares after it reported an over 50 per cent decline in profit for the quarter ended September 2026.
 
Avanti Feeds' share price hit an intraday low of ₹680 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down 5.8 per cent. As of 11.30 AM, the stock was trading 2.14 per cent lower at ₹707.10 apiece, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 index traded 1.27 per cent higher at 25,364.
 
Amid US trade restrictions and tariff hikes, the small-cap stock has lost 19.75 per cent so far in 2026, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
 
 
Commenting on the stock post-earnings, Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president (AVP) of equity research - derivatives and technical analysts - Globe Capital Market, said: The stock has been consolidating in the ₹655–740 range for the past six weeks. Going forward, a decisive close above the ₹740 spot level would be a positive development that could push the stock toward the ₹835 level—its 2-year exponential moving average zone. On the downside, support is placed around ₹655. 

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Avati Feeds Q2 results

The exchange filing showed that Avanti Feeds posted a 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in the consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹68.95 crore. The profit stood at ₹153.28 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
The profit declined even as the consolidated revenue rose to ₹1,752.52 crore from ₹1,608.86 crore on a YoY basis, recording a 9 per cent rise.
 
During the quarter under review, the company posted an exceptional item of ₹17.12 crore, which represents differential Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) liability in Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to the revision in rates from 1.35 per cent to 3.76 per cent and 5.53 per cent, respectively. The company has filed an appeal before the CIT, USA.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

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Topics : Avanti Feeds Markets News Markets Q2 results The Smart Investor Shrimp exports

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 12:06 PM IST