Avenue Supermarts shares rise 3% on Q4 update; here's what analysts suggest

Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart chain, shares rose 3.4 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day at ₹4,512.6 per share. At 9:28 AM, Avenue Supermarts’ share price was trading 1.05 per cent higher at ₹4,406 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.45 per cent at 72,988. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q4FY26 business update.

Q4 business update

Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, stood at ₹17,204.5 crore, as compared to ₹14,462.39 crore a year ago, according to its exchange filing.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOOSER NSE The total number of stores as of March 31, 2026, stood at 500, including one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, is currently closed for customers due to reconstruction.

Brokerages’ view on Avenue Supermarts:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target raised to ₹5,000 from 4,600

The brokerage noted that acceleration in store additions continues to remain the key growth trigger for DMart. It raised FY27-28 store additions estimate to 85-90 stores, against 70-80 openings earlier, given significant white spaces in densely populated states such as UP, Bihar, and West Bengal.

While the competitive intensity from quick commerce (QC) could remain elevated in the near-term to medium-term, Motilal Oswal believes DMart’s value-focused model and superior store economics would ensure its competitiveness and customer relevance over the long run, especially in tier 2+ towns, where the potential for growth remains significant.

The brokerage has also raised its FY27/28E Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) estimate by 5-7 per cent and profit after tax (PAT) by 2-4 per cent, driven by higher store additions. It now builds in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent /20 per cent/16 per cent in DMart’s consolidated revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY26-28, driven by 16 per cent CAGR in retail store/area and a mid-to-high-single-digit like-for-like (LFL) growth.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Reduce | Target raised to ₹4,500 from ₹3,950

The brokerage believes DMart’s Q4FY26 revenue update suggests a sharp acceleration in same store sales growth (SSSG) to 10 per cent, againts 6–7 per cent SSSG in the preceding two quarters.

Revenue growth acceleration to 19 per cent in Q4 comes after dismal revenue growth of 13 per cent in Q3FY26. Such sharp volatility in the company’s quarterly performance has never been seen before. In addition, store openings accelerated in Q4 with 58 additions, the highest-ever in any quarter; this, in turn, implies total openings in FY26 of 85 stores, the highest ever in any year.

DMart, in its last analyst call, had highlighted accelerating store openings; that is finally starting to show up, and shall lead to higher interest, depreciation, and rentals (for new leased stores, if any), believes analysts. All in all, JM Financial increased its FY26–28E revenue estimates by 1–6 per cent based on revisions to SSSG and store addition estimates; however, earnings per share (EPS) estimates is increased by only 0–4 per cent owing to higher interest/depreciation as DMart’s operating cash flow (OCF) and cash balance shall not be sufficient to fund the growth. Even so, improved visibility on store openings and acceleration in SSSG warrant an uptick in target price-to-earnings (P/E) to 65x (from 60x). Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.