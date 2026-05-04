Avenue Supermarts , operator of DMart, shares slipped 4.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹4,395 per share. At 9:21 AM, Avenue Supermarts’ share price was trading 3.65 per cent lower at ₹4,423 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.86 per cent at 77,580.88.

Avenue Supermarts Q4 results highlights:

Check detailed results here. The company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Saturday. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), the company posted net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) of ₹656.59 crore, as compared to ₹550.9 crore a year ago, up 19 per cent. Its revenue came in at ₹17,683.86 crore, as compared to ₹14,871.86 crore a year ago, up 19 per cent.

Brokerages’ view on Avenue Supermarts

Emkay Global Financial Services | Sell | Target: ₹3,700

Emkay has maintained Sell on DMART with an unchanged target, on slow total addressable market (TAM) expansion, fading USP of value/assortment vs quick commerce, deteriorating return on invested capital (ROIC), and expensive valuation at 80x 1Y fwd price-to-earnings (P/E). Q4 was a healthy but in-line quarter, with 23-25 per cent Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda)/profit before tax (PBT) growth, helped by like-for-like (LFL) growth improvement. However, DMart attributed the LFL uplift to a spike in consumer buying in Mar-26 (amid geopolitical tensions), which normalised toward Q4 end; this was also reflected in a 5 per cent increase in average basket value (ABV).

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 700 pts; Nifty tops 24000; BJP takes lead in Assam in early trends With accelerated store openings, analysts expect topline growth to inch up to 19 per cent in FY27E, but higher allied costs are likely to restrict PAT growth to 16 per cent. Capex per sqft has likely optimised by 18 per cent in FY26, though target accretion is offset by a likely higher share of leased store additions (lower NPV). Free cash flow (FCF) was negative at ₹900 crore in FY26, of which ₹600 crore was consumed in the standalone business and ₹350 crore toward increased subsidiary investments. Net subsidiary revenue grew 18 per cent, while losses increased 10 per cent to ₹240 crore in FY26.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target raised ₹5,200 from ₹5,000

DMart’s store additions ramped up to 85 in FY26. Sustained acceleration in store additions remains the key growth trigger for DMart, the brokerage believes. Motilal Oswal build in 85/90 store additions in FY27/FY28. While the competitive intensity from quick commerce could remain high in the near-to-medium term, analysts believe DMart’s value-focused model and superior store economics would ensure its competitiveness and customer relevance over the long run, especially in tier 2+ towns.

ALSO READ: Assembly election results 2026 Live Updates | Q4 results today The brokerage has not changed its FY27-28E Ebitda; however, it has raised FY27-28E profit after tax (PAT) by 3-7 per cent, driven by a lower-than-expected increase in finance costs/depreciation. Analysts have built in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent/20 per cent/19 per cent in DMart’s consolidated revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY26-28E, driven by 16 per cent CAGR in area additions and high-single-digit LFL growth.

ICICI Securities | Hold | Target hiked to ₹4,350 from ₹4,250

The brokerage noted that Avenue Supermarts delivered strong revenue growth in Q4FY26, pushing past the 500-store milestone in FY26, which indicates encouraging execution on the capex front. While Ebitda margin expanded 37 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 7.2 per cent, ICICI Securities’ channel checks and underlying operating metrics indicate DMart is working very hard for incremental growth.

In the analysts’ opinion, the risk-reward dynamics are shifting as the company absorbs higher debt and heavier inventory to sustain growth, translating to return ratio compression. Until they see a definitive structural shift in the margin mix (GM&A recovery) and a stabilisation of store-level throughput, they view current valuations as fully pricing in the long-term execution narrative. They remain cautious on the stock's ability to drive significant near-term outperformance. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.