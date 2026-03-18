Aviation stocks in turbulence? Analysts warn of more pain, advise caution

IndiGo, SpiceJet: Aviation stocks outlook

India's aviation sector is facing a fresh bout of turbulence, with a combination of rising fuel costs, the DGCA’s directive on free seats, and geopolitical disruptions in West Asia weighing on near-term earnings visibility.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and SpiceJet have corrected 15.2 and 55.14 per cent, respectively, since the start of 2026, as against the BSE Sensex’s 10.7-per cent fall, ACE Equity data shows. Analysts, however, believe the worst may not be over for the stocks.

"Escalating tension in the Iran-war hit West Asia has rendered large parts of its airspace as a 'no-go' zone, resulting in flight cancellations and rerouting of several services. The increase in flight time, along with a spike in fuel costs due to rising crude oil prices, would weigh on airlines’ profitability and margins in the near-term," noted analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Since the beginning of the Iran war, airline shares have cracked up to 17 per cent, while the Sensex is down 6.4 per cent.

Fuel costs surge to strain margins

A sharp rise in global crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia remains the biggest overhang for the sector. And though Brent crude price has eased from a high of $120 a barrel to $100/bbl, analysts say the jury is still out on the trajectory ahead.

On their part, airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have introduced fuel charges ranging from ₹400 to ₹16,600 across routes. Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst, however, believes fuel charges will not offset the entire rise in oil prices, clouding earnings visibility in the near-term.

Notably, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which tracks crude oil movement, have jumped up to 85 per cent since the escalation in West Asia crisis. Fuel costs accounted for roughly 30-35 per cent of total operating expenses for IndiGo and SpiceJet at the end of the December 2025 (Q3FY26) quarter.

Analysts warn that such a sharp increase in oil prices can significantly erode margins in Q4FY26 and possibly in Q1FY27 as well.

DGCA directive adds to pressure

Add to it, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday, asked airlines to keep 60 per cent of seats free of charge, limiting their ability to monetise seat selection.

Analysts think the directive could significantly dent airlines’ ancillary revenues, which had become an important profitability lever for airlines in recent years.

"Seat pricing, which forms a decent chunk of overall ancillary revenue, had been gradually rising. Keeping 60 per cent seats free will dent realisations," Baliga said.

G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Equinomics Research, added that the DGCA move, coupled with fuel price rise and reduction in flights to the Gulf region, is negative for the sector.

"If the seat directive becomes permanent, it could kill the industry," he warned.

IndiGo, SpiceJet: Time to buy or avoid?

As an investment strategy, analysts suggest investors should avoid the stocks till the Iran war gets over.

Several international routes have been disrupted in the Gulf region -- a key market for Indian carriers. At the same time, uncertainty around travel safety is beginning to weigh on passenger sentiment.

"Leisure travel is expected to take a hit, especially ahead of the holiday season," Ambareesh Baliga cautioned.

Investors, he suggested, should avoid the stocks for now as the financial impact may be felt over the next few quarters.

Kranthi Bathini, director of equities at WealthMills Securities, too, said investors -- especially short-term traders -- should wait for stability.

"While IndiGo’s price-to-earnings (P/E) valuations have corrected, they remain expensive at 37x. Oil price movements remains the key monitorable as margins are expected to stay under pressure in the near-to-medium term," he said.

Chokkalingam, however, believes much of the short-term pain may already be priced in and investors could consider buying the dip from a long-term perspective. =============== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.