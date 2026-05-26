Awfis Space jumps 19% on posting strong Q4 results; PAT up 106% YoY

Awfis Space Solutions Q4 results recap In the March quarter, Awfis Space Solutions reported a 106 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in Awfis Space Solutions shares jumped 19 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹428.35 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Monday, after market hours. However, at 10:26 AM, Awfis Space Solutions’ share price pared some gains, but was up 6.7 per cent at ₹383.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 76,573.46.In the March quarter, Awfis Space Solutions reported a 106 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹23.24 crore, from ₹11.23 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations came in at ₹2,263.3 crore, up 20.7 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹2,287.83 crore. The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹152 crore, as compared to ₹116 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y.

Its Ebitda margin stood at 37 per cent, as against 34.1 per cent Y-o-Y. During the year, the company added 41 new centres and 30,000 operational seats, expanding our signed network to 266 centres with 1,84,000 seats across 18 cities spanning Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, serving a diversified client base of 3,500 customers. Check detailed results here

The management said, “As we enter FY27, the business is in its strongest position yet. The foundation is deep – healthy occupancy, expanding margins, industry-leading returns on capital, and a quality pipeline already committed. We enter FY27 with clarity of strategy, depth of execution, and full confidence in what lies ahead.”

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd. (‘Awfis’) is India’s largest and first listed flexible workspace solutions provider of modern workspaces. The company enables small and large corporates to seamlessly book and utilise workspaces as per their requirement and convenience. The comprehensive suite of solutions includes Flex Space Solutions (Coworking and Enterprise Solutions), Design & Build, and Allied Services, enhancing customer service. With a strong presence in 18 cities and 250+ centres, Awfis serves 3500+ clients across diverse industries, ensuring scalable and adaptable workspace solutions for businesses of all sizes. The figures include operational and fit-out centres and seats.