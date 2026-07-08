Axis Bank dips 2% amid reports of senior level exits; should you be worried?

Shares of Axis Bank were under pressure on Wednesday, falling nearly 2 per cent in intraday deals to hit a low of Rs 1,314.6. The fall came on the back of reports that three senior executives have quit the bank, adding to a big reshuffle taking place at private-sector lenders.

Anil Agarwal, president and group head of institutional clients coverage, Vikas Shinde, who once headed the debt capital market team, and Jimmy Tavadia, group head of trading, have resigned from Axis Bank, reports suggest. READ ABOUT IT HERE

Thus far in calendar year 2026 (CY26), Axis Bank stock has been an outperformer, rallying 5.6 per cent (CYTD till Tuesday), according to ACE Equity data. The Nifty 50 index (down 6.6 per cent) and Nifty Bank index (down 2.3 per cent) lost ground during this period, data shows.

The development, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, are not a reason for investors to worry. "This could be a regular churn and the banks this size will be able to attract talent to fill the vacancies. That apart, there have been no red flags raised by the banking regulator, which is assuring. I suggest investors use the dips, if any, to accumulate Axis Bank stock for the long-term," he said. Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Investments, too believes that the development should not ring any alarm bells. "There is enough pool of talent and such developments happen across businesses and companies. It is business as usual for the bank. Use the dips to buy," he said.

Among the large private-sector banks that announced provisional business updates recently, Axis Bank led its peers in both loan and deposit growth, with each expanding more than 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).