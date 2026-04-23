Axis Bank Q4 results preview: Profit, NIM, dividend, fund raise on radar

Axis Bank Q4 results preview: Private lender Axis Bank is expected to report a weak set of earnings for the March 2026 (Q4FY26) quarter, predict analysts. A decline in profits, they said, is estimated on the back of a sharp rise in provisions annually, coupled with a moderate increase in net interest income (NII).

Axis Bank is scheduled to report its Q4FY26 results on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Axis Bank: Agenda of upcoming board meeting

Apart from the approval to the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26/FY26), the Board of Axis Bank will --

Recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Explore the option of raising funds through (a) issue of equity shares/depository receipts and/or (b) issue of debt instruments.

Axis Bank Q4 results: Profit, NII, NIM, Loan expectations

Nomura

Nomura expects Axis Bank’s Q4 net profit to fall 2 per cent yer-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹7,010 crore, assuming a 61 per cent Y-o-Y surge in provisions to ₹2,190 crore.

On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, however, profit may rise 8 per cent and provisions may fall 3 per cent.

Nomura said Axis Bank has been reporting strong loan and deposit growth, which may continue in Q4FY26 as well. It expects total loans at ₹12.31 trillion, rising 18 per cent Y-o-Y (6 per cent Q-o-Q), and deposits at ₹13.36 trillion, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y (6 per cen Q-o-Q).

NII could rise 6 per cent Y-o-Y/3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹14,700 crore, but net interest margin (NIM) could decline around 7 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 3.4 per cent due to transmission of repo cut, which would be partly offset by term deposit (TD) re-pricing and cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut.

The brokerage anticipates a decline in Slippages during the quarter, with credit costs likely moderating to 0.7 per cent from 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q.

“Investors should watch out for the bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR). Besides, the management’s commentary on asset quality, margins, and growth outlook will remain key monitorables,” it said.

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities expects a sharper 7 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Axis Bank’s net profit to ₹6,627.4 crore. NII is seen rising 6.2 per cent Y-oY (2.6 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹14,663.5 crore, while pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) is expected to increase 5 per cent Y-o-Y (3.8 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹11,289.8 crore.

The brokerage said Axis Bank may see around 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in loans, taking the total loan book to ₹12.04 trillion. NIM, however, could contract 7bps Q-o-Q (40bps Y-o-Y) to 3.5 per cent.

It sees credit costs at 0.75 per cent, compared to 0.8 per cent in Q3FY26; gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio at 1.3 per cent (down from 1.4 per cent); and NNPA ratio at 0.4 per cent (flat Q-o-Q).

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

MOFSL analysts estimate Axis Bank’s Q4 net profit to come around ₹6,830 crore, falling 4 per cent Y-o-Y, dragged by provisions worth ₹1,850 crore. During the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (Q4FY25), provisions were ₹1,360 crore.

The brokerage assumes NII of ₹14,500 crore and PPoP of ₹10,990 crore.

That said, Motilal Oswal said Axis Bank’s NIMs could contract by 6bps Q-o-Q amid repo repricing, partially offset by CoF reduction and lower interest reversals.

It also said that investors should track LDR levels in Q4, which touched a high of 116 per cent in Q3FY26.

It expects Axis Bank’s loan book to rise 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12 trillion and deposit base to grow 11.6 per cent to ₹13.1 trillion.

It sees a largely stable asset quality with GNPA and NNPA ratios flat Q-o-Q at 1.4 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Mirae Asset Sharekhan estimates a strong loan growth of 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y to aid NII growth. It expects net interest income to grow by 6.3 per cent to ₹14,687.4 crore.

PAT, however, may decline 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,941.2 crore on higher provisions and base effect.