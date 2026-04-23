Axis Bank Q4 results preview: Profit, NIM, dividend, fund raise on radar
Analysts expect Axis Bank to report muted Q4FY26 results, with higher provisions weighing on profit even as loan growth and NII may remain steady.
Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
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Axis Bank Q4 results preview: Private lender Axis Bank is expected to report a weak set of earnings for the March 2026 (Q4FY26) quarter, predict analysts. A decline in profits, they said, is estimated on the back of a sharp rise in provisions annually, coupled with a moderate increase in net interest income (NII).
Axis Bank is scheduled to report its Q4FY26 results on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Axis Bank: Agenda of upcoming board meeting
Apart from the approval to the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26/FY26), the Board of Axis Bank will --
- Recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
- Explore the option of raising funds through (a) issue of equity shares/depository receipts and/or (b) issue of debt instruments.
Axis Bank Q4 results: Profit, NII, NIM, Loan expectations
Nomura
Nomura expects Axis Bank’s Q4 net profit to fall 2 per cent yer-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹7,010 crore, assuming a 61 per cent Y-o-Y surge in provisions to ₹2,190 crore.
On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, however, profit may rise 8 per cent and provisions may fall 3 per cent.
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Nomura said Axis Bank has been reporting strong loan and deposit growth, which may continue in Q4FY26 as well. It expects total loans at ₹12.31 trillion, rising 18 per cent Y-o-Y (6 per cent Q-o-Q), and deposits at ₹13.36 trillion, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y (6 per cen Q-o-Q).
NII could rise 6 per cent Y-o-Y/3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹14,700 crore, but net interest margin (NIM) could decline around 7 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 3.4 per cent due to transmission of repo cut, which would be partly offset by term deposit (TD) re-pricing and cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut.
The brokerage anticipates a decline in Slippages during the quarter, with credit costs likely moderating to 0.7 per cent from 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q.
“Investors should watch out for the bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR). Besides, the management’s commentary on asset quality, margins, and growth outlook will remain key monitorables,” it said.
ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities expects a sharper 7 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Axis Bank’s net profit to ₹6,627.4 crore. NII is seen rising 6.2 per cent Y-oY (2.6 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹14,663.5 crore, while pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) is expected to increase 5 per cent Y-o-Y (3.8 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹11,289.8 crore.
The brokerage said Axis Bank may see around 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in loans, taking the total loan book to ₹12.04 trillion. NIM, however, could contract 7bps Q-o-Q (40bps Y-o-Y) to 3.5 per cent.
It sees credit costs at 0.75 per cent, compared to 0.8 per cent in Q3FY26; gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio at 1.3 per cent (down from 1.4 per cent); and NNPA ratio at 0.4 per cent (flat Q-o-Q).
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
MOFSL analysts estimate Axis Bank’s Q4 net profit to come around ₹6,830 crore, falling 4 per cent Y-o-Y, dragged by provisions worth ₹1,850 crore. During the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (Q4FY25), provisions were ₹1,360 crore.
The brokerage assumes NII of ₹14,500 crore and PPoP of ₹10,990 crore.
That said, Motilal Oswal said Axis Bank’s NIMs could contract by 6bps Q-o-Q amid repo repricing, partially offset by CoF reduction and lower interest reversals.
It also said that investors should track LDR levels in Q4, which touched a high of 116 per cent in Q3FY26.
It expects Axis Bank’s loan book to rise 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12 trillion and deposit base to grow 11.6 per cent to ₹13.1 trillion.
It sees a largely stable asset quality with GNPA and NNPA ratios flat Q-o-Q at 1.4 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan
Mirae Asset Sharekhan estimates a strong loan growth of 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y to aid NII growth. It expects net interest income to grow by 6.3 per cent to ₹14,687.4 crore.
PAT, however, may decline 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,941.2 crore on higher provisions and base effect.
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 10:30 AM IST