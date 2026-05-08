Axis Bank shares near key support levels; should investors buy the stock?

Axis Bank share price outlook

Shares of Axis Bank, one of the leading private sector banks in India, slipped around 2 per cent to ₹1,267.25 per share on the BSE on Friday.

The stock has been testing investor patience for some time now. It has generated +3.3 per cent returns over the last one month, -3.6 per cent in the last three months, and +5.6 per cent returns in six months.

Technically, Axis Bank shares slipped below the ‘Super trend line’ support last week, confirming a downtrend. Besides, Axis Bank stock is trading somewhere in the middle of its 52-week high and low range. The current market price of Axis Bank stock is ₹1,290 on the BSE, compared to its 52-week high price of ₹1,418 and 52-week low of ₹1,041.

However, a mid-week rise in the stock, that ended near the 20-day SMA, appears to have improved signals from oscillators, said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

“This suggests that despite the prevailing trend being down, the odds of a recovery swing appears higher. The ₹1,268 or the recent low of ₹1,253 may be used as a downside marker," he said.

Axis Bank news

Meanwhile, according to a Bloomberg report, Axis Bank has signed a $500 million offshore loan with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG).

The three-year facility is likely to be priced based on the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) plus 85-basis point interest margin. Axis Bank plans to use the funds for lending and general business purposes, the report said.

Notably, D-Street analysts had said post its March quarter results that the bank needs to increase its deposit mobilisation to aid future loan growth.

The lender’s loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) stood at 92 per cent, while liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 117 per cent in Q4FY26.

Given this, analysts at PL Capital said the bank needs to accelerate its deposit growth to achieve the targeted loan growth.

Axis Bank’s loan disbursements grew 18.5 per cent Y-oY to ₹12.3 trillion in Q4, driven by

38-per cent uptick in corporate loans, and 24-per cent SME loans. Retail loan growth was at 8 per cent Y-o-Y.

Against this, total deposits rose 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.0 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹13.35 trillion.

Axis Bank fundamental outlook

Axis Bank’s net interest income (NII) increased 4.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.2 per cent Q-o-Q in Q4FY26, while net interest margin (NIM) compressed by 35 basis points Y-o-Y and 2 bps Q-o-Q.

Further, its core operating profit rose 3 per cent Y-o-Y, but reported net profit dipped 0.9 per cent annually.

PL Capital retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, while increasing the target price to ₹1,600 (from ₹1,500) post Q4 results.

The brokerage raised loan growth estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 100bps each to 13 per cent, but trimmed net interest margin (NIM) forecast for FY27 and FY28 by avg. 10Bps, and cut core PAT estimate by average 2 per cent.

Those at Mirae Asser Sharekhan, too, kept their ‘Buy’ rating intact with a target of ₹1,550.

“Axis Bank has entered FY27 on a stronger footing as loan growth momentum is robust at 18.5 per cent Y-o-Y, retail asset quality stress is visibly stabilising, and the voluntary provisioning build significantly de-risks the balance sheet for any future credit cycle volatility. NIM is likely to stay under check in the near term as repo rate cuts get transmitted, but declining deposit costs and a gradual rebalancing of loan mix toward higher-yielding loans should provide cushion,” it said.