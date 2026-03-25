Axis Bank, Voda Idea: 28 Nifty 500 stocks reclaim 200-DMA today; full list
Among others Dr. Reddy's, Apollo Hospitals, M&M Finance, Muthoot Finance, Tata Power, Balrampur Chini and Sammaan Capital soared up to 20% from recent lows to cross the long-term average, shows data.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Equity markets in India staged a solid relief rally on Wednesday with the Nifty 50 and the broader Nifty 500 indices surging over 2 per cent in intra-day trade amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions. "Hope is returning to the market with indications of deescalation in the conflict. Remarks from President Trump and from the Iranian regime indicate that the conflict might end soon," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments. The analyst adds that Iran's reiteration that "non-hostile ships can transit the Strait of Hormuz" is good news that will mitigate India's energy concerns. At 11:30 AM on Wednesday, the Nifty quoted with a solid gain of 2.1 per cent or 480 points at 23,390, while the Nifty 500 was up 2.2 per cent at 21,530. ALSO READ | Nifty RSI shows positive divergence; what it means? Analysts see 4% upside Amid the broader market rally, 28 shares from the Nifty 500 index today reclaimed the long-term 200-day moving average (200-DMA). The 200-DMA is considered as a widely followed technical indicator in determining the trend of the particular stock or index. In general, stocks or indices holding above the 200-DMA are considered to be trading with a positive trend and vice versa. Historically, the 200-day moving average serves as the "line in the sand" between a bull and bear for markets, explains Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.
Stocks crossing 200-DMA on WednesdayToday, among the 28 stocks - 4 stocks from the Nifty 50 namely - Axis Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories crossed over the respective 200-DMAs. Among others in the broader Nifty 500 index Balrampur Chini, Biocon, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Zinc, M&M Finance, Muthoot Finance, Nykaa, Tata Power, Thermax and Vodafone Idea were few of the prominent stocks to cross over the long-term moving average, shows data.
When compared to the recent lows, these 28 stocks have surged up to 20 per cent in the last 3 - 4 trading sessions. Sammaan Capital, Balrampur Chini, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Can Fin Homes, M&M Finance, Sarda Energy & Minerals and ACME Solar Holdings were the top movers - up in the range of 10 - 20 per cent from their respective lows in March. In comparison, despite today's pullback the Nifty 50 still quotes 7.4 per cent or 1,866 points below its 200-DMA, which stands at 25,256 levels. Similarly, the Nifty 500 index 200-DMA stands at 23,225 - 7.3 per cent higher from current levels. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics : Stock Market Market technicals stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Markets Market trends Axis Bank Voda idea Bajaj Auto M&M Finance Muthoot Finance stock Hero MotoCorp Dr Reddys Apollo Hospitals
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 11:55 AM IST