Axis, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares tumble while ICICI, PNB buck trend

Shares of major private sector lenders, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, came under pressure on Monday as investors reacted to further compression in net interest margins (NIMs) in the June quarter despite healthy loan growth. ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB), however, bucked the trend, with their shares gaining after the banks announced their earnings over the weekend. Weakness in large private lenders dragged the NSE Nifty Private Bank Index down 2.3 per cent, while the broader Nifty Bank Index ended 1 per cent lower. Axis Bank led the losses, with its shares falling 5.5 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, which declined 5.1 per cent, Yes Bank, which fell 2.9 per cent, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, whose shares were down 2 per cent. In contrast, ICICI Bank gained 1.1 per cent after reporting resilient earnings, while Punjab National Bank emerged as the top gainer, with its shares rising 5.7 per cent.

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, reported a net interest margin of 3.2 per cent — perhaps its lowest ever — compressing 12 basis points (bps) sequentially. According to the bank's management, around ₹40,000-50,000 crore of borrowings are expected to mature over the next two years, creating an opportunity to optimise funding costs.

"In our view, lower margins are likely to persist in the near term, with borrowing costs sticky at around 4.4 per cent in Q1. Medium-term margin levers remain meaningful, including reducing borrowings, expanding the customer base to strengthen CASA, and raising the retail asset mix. However, the process is going to be very slow in our view," said Macquarie Research in a report.

"NIM contracted sharply by 12 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 3.26 per cent. However, meaningful scope for improvement remains as ₹400-500 billion of high-cost borrowings mature over the next two years, which should support a decline in funding costs. Combined with improving operating leverage, this is expected to support a gradual improvement in profitability and return ratios over the coming years," said a Motilal Oswal report.

India's third-largest private sector bank, Axis Bank, also reported margin pressure, with its NIM compressing 16 bps sequentially to 3.46 per cent. The contraction was driven by a 3-bps impact from interest income reversals, a 4-bps impact from changes in the balance sheet mix, and a 9-bps impact from loan repricing.

"Management believes that these margins have largely bottomed out and retained its structural 3.8 per cent margin aspiration over the medium term, which we believe is a tall ask, considering the tilt towards the low-yielding corporate book as well as heightened competitive intensity," said Macquarie Research.

For Kotak Mahindra Bank, NIM declined 12 bps sequentially to a 19-quarter low of 4.53 per cent.

"NIM is expected to inch up with a gradual pick-up in unsecured and commercial asset classes. The unsecured portfolio has largely attained stability, and the bank expects credit costs to remain well contained going forward," said Motilal Oswal in its report.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private sector bank, delivered another strong quarter, with profit rising 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and NIM remaining broadly stable both sequentially and on a YoY basis at 4.28 per cent. According to Macquarie Research, this resilience reflects disciplined asset pricing and lower funding costs, which declined 2 bps sequentially to 4.51 per cent, led by a fall in the cost of deposits. The bank's management expects margins to remain range-bound, the report said.

"...either you get growth or you get margins. ICICI stands out in delivering both — quite a potent combination. This quarter across the board was marked by margin disappointments, which the market won't like, in our view," said Suresh Ganapathy, Managing Director and Head of Financial Services Research India, Macquarie Capital.

"What has happened is that retail loan growth is yet to pick up meaningfully and corporate loan growth has been very strong, partly driven by higher working capital demand as well as a shift from bond markets to loan markets, as Q1 FY27 was tight due to the West Asia conflict," he said, adding that while ICICI had also seen strong corporate loan growth, "in our view, at an aggregate level, we believe their strong rural and business banking growth could have offset yield pressures. ICICI Bank has been managing margins way better than peers and also delivering good growth."

State-owned Punjab National Bank reported a 3-bps sequential expansion in NIM, aided by a decline in the cost of funds driven by FCNR(B) mobilisation and deposit repricing, while the yield on advances improved by 2 bps sequentially.

"I am very confident about an improvement in yields on advances. The cost of deposits has come down substantially. This strategy will continue for a longer period, so we expect some improvement in NIM and net interest income (NII)," said Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB, in an interview with Business Standard.