Axis Securities retains Nifty target at 28,080; Eternal among top 15 picks

Likely positive triggers

Key risks for the market

Top stock picks

In its April 'Top Picks' update, Axis Securities maintained its December 2026 target on the Nifty at 28,080 levels despite a volatile market environment.The brokerage in its report states that the April 2026 outlook reflects a delicate balance between strong domestic fundamentals and rising external risks."While India's long-term structural story remains intact, near-term headwinds from oil prices, currency volatility, and global tightening are likely to keep markets volatile and range-bound," says the Axis Securities report.As a trading strategy, the brokerage recommends a disciplined, bottom-up approach, focusing on quality and earnings sustainability, while using market corrections as staggered entry opportunities.In a bull case scenario, analysts at Axis Securities value Nifty at 21x, implying a Dec 2026 target of 29,480. This implies an upside potential of 31 per cent from current levels. The Nifty declined over 2 per cent in Thursday's intra-day trade to sub 22,200 levels.The report states that the markets are closely tracking the global growth outlook under President Trump, with expectations of easing tariff-related uncertainties. Domestically, a revival in private capex, supported by policy continuity and improving business confidence, along with political stability, fiscal discipline, and rural recovery, is likely to drive growth.With Nifty earnings expected to sustain a 13 per cent+ CAGR over FY23–28, this backdrop could attract fresh capital inflows into emerging markets and support a re-rating of valuations, strengthening the equity outlook.In the bear case scenario, the brokerage firm values Nifty at 17x, implying a December 2026 target of 23,865, with valuations and inflation seen as key risks."While valuations may remain above average amid potential policy shifts under the Trump regime, persistent inflation in developed markets and historically elevated interest rates increase downside risks," states the report.Axis Securities believes that uncertainty around currency movements, oil prices, and global trade is likely to weigh on export-driven growth in 2026. Additionally, concerns over global growth, exacerbated by tariffs and geopolitical tensions, could compress market multiples in the near term.Among stocks the brokerage firm has reportedly added Kotak Bank, Eternal and Nestle India to its list of top picks, while excluding Mahanagar Gas, HDFC Bank and Prestige Estate Projects.Axis Securities says the revisions underscore our continued emphasis that aligns with our core thematic investment framework, with a focus on delivering robust and sustainable medium-term growth visibility.