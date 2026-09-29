Axiscades Tech shares hit 10% upper circuit on block deal in defence firm

Axiscade share price: Defence stock Axiscades Technologies rallied a whopping 10 per cent in Tuesday's intraday deals following a block deal on the counter. The multibagger stock was locked in the upper band amid only 'buy' orders on the bourses.

Axiscade Technologies shares were trading at ₹2,067.40, their 10 per cent upper price band, as against the last closing price of ₹1,879.50. According to the data available on the exchange, 4.54 million shares of the company changed hands. The details of the buyers and sellers were not immediately known.

The defence stock has delivered solid gains to investors amid a bullish sentiment towards the sector, having risen 54 per cent in 2026 so far, 25 per cent in a year and 305 per cent in three years, shows data available on NSE.

Axiscades recent updates

Recently, on September 22, Axiscades informed exchanges about incorporating a subsidiary for the aerospace division named Akkodis Axiscades Aerospace Engineering (AAAEPL) to provide engineering, design, technical, consulting, and technology services to aerospace, aviation, and allied industries.

AAAEPL has been incorporated with an authorized share capital of 15 lakh divided into 1,50,000 equity shares of ₹10/- each. Axiscades has subscribed to 4,899 equity shares of ₹10/- each aggregating to ₹48,990/.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The company is taking significant steps to improve its position in the aerospace manufacturing space, as earlier in August it acquired a majority stake in Cloud Wave Technologies Private Limited (Cloud Wave), a Bengaluru-based precision engineering and manufacturing company at an enterprise valuation of approximately ₹260 crore.

Axiscades Q1 reportcard

During the first quarter of the financial year ended June (Q1 FY27), Axiscase said its consolidated revenue from operations, comprising continuing and discontinued operations, stood at a quarterly record of ₹3,46.7 crore, increasing by 42.2 per cent year-on-year and 27 per cent sequentially.

However, it reported a loss of ₹14.8 crore in the quarter under review as against a profit of ₹20.9 crore in the same period last year.