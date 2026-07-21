Aye Finance shares jump 15% to hit record high; check what's driving gains

Shares of Aye Finance were in strong demand amid an otherwise volatile market on Tuesday, July 21, rising as much as 15.05 per cent to hit a fresh record high of ₹197.29 apiece on the NSE.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) stock later pared some gains but remained firmly in positive territory. At 11:50 am, Aye Finance was trading at ₹194.46, up 13.41 per cent from its previous close. In comparison, the Nifty50 was down 70 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 24,168.

At the prevailing market price, Aye Finance had a market capitalisation of ₹4,796.25 crore.

Check what's behind Aye Finance's share price surge

The rally came after the company released its Vision & FAQs document along with a founder's note by Managing Director Sanjay Sharma. In the document, Aye Finance said it expects assets under management (AUM) to grow 25–30 per cent in FY27 and at a CAGR of 28–33 per cent over the next three years. The company also said it expects profitability to improve on the back of lower operating costs, lower credit costs, and reduced borrowing costs following its recent credit rating upgrade.

The company further said it has sufficient capital to support growth without requiring near-term equity dilution and expects operating leverage as its branch network matures. It also outlined plans to deepen relationships with existing customers by expanding its product portfolio to include offerings such as gold loans and affordable housing finance.

"We have built not a product but a platform that finances India's micro enterprise—one that begins with a working-capital loan, earns the right to lend again, and over time can meet a customer's wider needs as their business grows. My ambition for Aye is that it becomes the financial partner that grows alongside the micro entrepreneur—and, in doing so, helps reinvent how an entire segment of India is funded. That is why we exist, and it remains the most meaningful work of my career," Sharma said.

Separately, on July 20, the company informed the stock exchanges that its Nomination and Remuneration Committee had approved the grant of 12,63,280 stock options to eligible employees under the Aye Finance ESOP 2024.