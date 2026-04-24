Azad Engg hits record high, up 51% in a month; what's fueling the buying?

Azad Engineering share price today: Shares of Azad Engineering hit an all-time high of ₹2,202.75 in intra-day trade on the BSE today, gaining over 4 per cent despite a weak broader market. In contrast, the BSE Sensex was down 0.85 per cent at 77,000 as of 10:05 AM. This marks the third consecutive session of gains for Azad Engineering shares, with the counter surging as much as 18 per cent during the period.

In the past month, Azad Engineering shares have zoomed 51 per cent, as against a 6 per cent fall in the benchmark index. The counter had hit a 52-week low of ₹1,358.70 on March 23, 2026.

Why is Azad Engineering outperforming the market?

Azad Engineering shares today gained after the company announced the inauguration of a 7,600 sq. mtr. advanced lean manufacturing facility at Hyderabad, dedicated to supporting global energy major Baker Hughes. The facility will cater to high-precision, high-volume production of critical turbo machinery components.

Separately, the company said that it has extended its Strategic Supply Agreement with Nuovo Pignone S.r.l (a part of Baker Hughes) till December 2030, for the supply of critical turbo machinery components.

Azad stands at the forefront of global precision manufacturing, specialising in highly engineered, complex, mission- and life-critical components for the aerospace & defence, energy, oil & gas and industrial technology sectors.

Meanwhile, Azad Engineering reported nearly 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth to ₹432.98 crore for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26). The company also delivered strong growth in Ebitda and profit after tax (PAT), with nine-month profitability at ₹97.03 crore, exceeding its full year FY25 profit of ₹88.52 crore. Its order book stood at over ₹6,500 crore at the end of the nine-month period.

Azad Engineering - outlook The management expects stable operating levels by FY27 and maximum utilisation to start by FY28. The company is building a multifold scalable infrastructure designed to support long-term growth visibility already secured through firm contracts. On the growth outlook, based on plant readiness, secured order book and customer demand visibility, the management remains confident of achieving 25 per cent plus revenue growth over the coming years.

FY26 remains a transition year where stabilisation efforts continue. The larger operating leverage benefits will be more visible from FY27 onwards as capacity utilisation improves. The company is building capacity against firm contracts and long-cycle programmes.

ICICI Securities on Azad Engineering Commissioning of the new facility at Hyderabad is a part of the company's ongoing expansion plan, in which the company is setting up multiple sub-facilities for its key clients to timely execute the strong order-book. The company had earlier commissioned three more sub-facilities during March-September 2025, catering to global OEMs like Siemens Energy, GE Vernova and Mitsubishi.

At present, the company’s order book is estimated at ~₹6,000 crore (10.7x FY26E revenue), providing strong revenue visibility. Management maintains long-term revenue growth guidance at 25 per cent plus CAGR with EBITDA margin sustainable at 33–35 per cent, considering the strong global demand for critical precision components, ICICI Securities said in a note.

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