Bajaj Auto Q1 preview: Volume growth to lift earnings; margins under watch
Brokerages expect Bajaj Auto to report strong Q1FY27 revenue growth, driven by volume expansion, export momentum, currency tailwinds, and a better product mix
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
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Bajaj Auto Q1FY27 results preview: Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto is likely to announce its financial results for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect Bajaj Auto to report strong revenue growth in Q1FY27, supported by healthy volume growth, a favourable export environment aided by currency movement, and an improved product mix.
The Street expects the company’s revenue to grow around 30–33 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by an estimated 29 per cent increase in overall volumes, higher exports, and improved average selling prices (ASPs).
Choice Broking expects revenue growth of 30 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by a 29.4 per cent increase in volumes and 0.5 per cent growth in ASPs. Export volumes are expected to rise 53.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while domestic volumes are estimated to grow 11.2 per cent. Axis Direct expects revenue growth of around 33 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q, aided by volume growth, INR depreciation benefits on exports, and a richer product mix.
Margins are expected to show a mixed trend. Choice Broking expects Ebitda margin to decline by 22 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 19.5 per cent, while HDFC Securities expects margins to decline by around 80 bps Q-o-Q due to higher raw material costs, freight expenses, and a higher EV mix. These pressures are expected to be partly offset by operating leverage and favourable forex realisations.
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Axis, however, expects Ebitda margin to improve by around 81 bps Y-o-Y, supported by stronger export volumes and a better product mix, though margins may decline marginally on a sequential basis.
Profitability is expected to remain healthy, with Choice Broking expecting PAT to grow 25.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,623 crore.
Key factors to watch in Q1FY27 include export momentum, market share gains in 125cc+ motorcycles, Chetak EV profitability, KTM–Triumph integration progress, and the impact of input cost pressures on margins.
Meanwhile, here’s what brokerages expect from Bajaj Auto Q1FY27 results:
Choice Broking
Analysts at Choice Broking anticipate revenue to expand by 30.0 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by a 29.4 per cent increase in volumes and 0.5 per cent growth in ASPs.
Volume expansion is expected to be led by exports, which are estimated to increase 53.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while domestic sales are expected to grow 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin is projected to decline by 22 bps Y-o-Y to 19.5 per cent, and PAT is expected to grow by 25.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,623 crore.
Estimates: Revenue at ₹16,365.5 crore (up 30 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda at ₹3,191.3 crore (up 28.6 per cent Y-o-Y); PAT at ₹2,622.9 crore (up 25.1 per cent Y-o-Y).
HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities expects realisations to improve 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q, led by price hikes and higher forex realisations.
The brokerage expects Ebitda margin to decline by 80 bps Q-o-Q, mainly due to higher raw material costs, freight costs, and a higher EV mix. These pressures are expected to be partially offset by higher operating leverage and favourable forex realisations.
Estimates: Revenue at ₹16,815.1 crore (up 33.6 per cent Y-o-Y); PAT at ₹2,734.2 crore (up 30.4 per cent Y-o-Y).
Axis Direct
Analysts at Axis Direct expect total revenue to increase by around 33 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by a 29 per cent Y-o-Y increase in overall volumes, INR depreciation benefiting exports, and improved ASPs due to a better product mix.
Ebitda margin is expected to improve by around 81 bps Y-o-Y but decline by 23 bps Q-o-Q, supported by stronger export volumes and a richer product mix, partly offset by higher raw material costs.
Estimates: Revenue at ₹16,749 crore (up 33.1 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda at ₹3,439 crore (up 38.6 per cent Y-o-Y); PAT at ₹2,757 crore (up 31.5 per cent Y-o-Y).
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Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:55 AM IST