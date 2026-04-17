Bajaj Consumer Care shares jump 8% on post Q4 results; PAT up 105%

Bajaj Consumer Care shares spiked 8.2 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹464 per share. However, at 1:02 PM, Bajaj Consumer’s share price pared some gains and was trading 7.04 per cent higher at ₹458.6. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 78,211.83.The buying on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 results in market hours today.

Bajaj Consumer Care reported a net profit of ₹78.08 crore, as compared to ₹38.14 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹308.31 crore, as compared to ₹243.52 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company’s total income stood at ₹313.9 crore, as compared to ₹251.59 crore Y-o-Y. Its total expenses stood at ₹235.82 crore, as against ₹213.45 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ: Angel One shares gain 8% on healthy Q4 show; PAT up 84% YoY, revenue 38% The order, received via email on April 13, 2026, approved the demerger of VPCL into BCCL under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company said it will also collect the physical copy of the order from the NCLT registry shortly.. Apart from that, recently, Bajaj Consumer Care received the certified copy of the final order from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Jaipur Bench, sanctioning the scheme of arrangement between Vishal Personal Care Limited (VPCL) and Bajaj Consumer Care Limited (BCCL).The order, received via email on April 13, 2026, approved the demerger of VPCL into BCCL under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company said it will also collect the physical copy of the order from the NCLT registry shortly..