Bajaj Electricals shares soar 10% on ₹141.4 cr Morphy Richards brand deal

Shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. rallied over 10 per cent on Tuesday after the company said it completed its acquisition of the 'Morphy Richards' brand and related intellectual property for ₹141 crore.

The company's stock rose as much as 10.2 per cent during the day to ₹398 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.5 per cent higher at ₹373 apiece, compared to a 0.45 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:09 AM.

ALSO READ: Analysts remain bullish on Polycab despite near-term pressure; here's why Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 28 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 21 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bajaj Electricals has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,325.34 crore.

Bajaj Electricals acquires Morphy Richards brand

Bajaj Electricals said it has executed definitive agreements to acquire the 'Morphy Richards' brand and related intellectual property rights from Glen Electric Ltd. The acquisition covers trademarks, domain names, social media accounts, and associated goodwill of the Morphy Richards brand across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Bhutan, according to an exchange filing.

The agreements, executed on March 16, 2026, include a sale and purchase agreement for the outright transfer of trademarks and goodwill, a termination agreement for the existing trademark licence, and deeds of assignment to record the transfer with the relevant trademark registries in the respective territories.

With this transaction, Bajaj Electricals will become the sole and exclusive owner of the Morphy Richards brand and all associated intellectual property rights in the specified markets, with full and irrevocable ownership effective from the transfer date.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty above 23,500; metal stocks outperform The total consideration for the deal is ₹141.40 crore, payable in pounds sterling in three tranches: ₹49 crore on the transfer date, ₹49 crore on or before March 31, 2027, and ₹43.40 crore on or before March 31, 2028. The initial payment will be released within 10 business days, as agreed between the parties, the statement said.

Bajaj Electricals, part of the Bajaj Group, is a consumer electrical and lighting company founded in 1938 by Jamnalal Bajaj. It sells a wide range of products spanning home appliances, fans, cookware and lighting solutions, including professional lighting.

In January, Bajaj Electricals announced that to enable the expansion and diversification of the company's business operations for sustainable growth, the company has decided to enter into 'Wires' as a new business line under its 'Lighting Solutions' segment