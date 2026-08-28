NBFCs enter new phase of cyclical recovery; MOFSL sees room for re-rating

NBFCs are entering a new phase of cyclical recovery, with improving asset quality, healthy loan growth and resilient margins strengthening the earnings outlook, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL). The brokerage expects the sector’s earnings upgrade cycle to gain momentum as credit costs normalise, operating leverage improves and funding costs moderate. With several NBFCs still trading below their previous peak valuation multiples, MOFSL sees room for further re-rating as stronger earnings translate into improved RoA and RoE. Its top picks in the sector are Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, PNB Housing Finance and Five-Star Business Finance.

The brokerage noted that, “The 1QFY27 earnings season has strongly validated our thesis that NBFCs are entering a new cyclical recovery. Operating performance has improved meaningfully across the sector, with healthy loan growth, broad-based asset-quality normalisation, resilient margins, and improving operating leverage driving earnings beyond expectations”

It added that the strength and breadth of the recovery have already translated into meaningful upward revisions to FY27/FY28 earnings estimates across its NBFC coverage universe.

MOFSL highlighted that the current earnings recovery is fundamentally different from periods when earnings upgrades were driven primarily by lower-than-expected credit costs.

Earnings levers moving favourably

Loan growth has remained healthy across secured and unsecured segments

Credit costs have normalised faster than anticipated

Funding costs are likely to exhibit relative moderation

Margins remained resilient despite minor moderation in lending yields

Operating leverage is beginning to support profitability.

MOFSL also noted that the vehicle finance segment has been the largest contributor, supported by robust loan growth and meaningful moderation in credit costs. However, the upgrade cycle is increasingly broadening to diversified NBFCs, microfinance lenders, and HFCs, reflecting improving operating trends across the lending ecosystem.

MOFSL noted that asset quality emerged as the most notable surprise. Post nearly two years of stress across microfinance, unsecured personal/business loans, and select secured retail segments, collection efficiencies have improved, and fresh slippage has moderated. Tighter underwriting, stronger collection infrastructure, lower borrower leverage, and a greater emphasis on secured lending have structurally improved portfolio quality.

“Consequently, credit costs have surprised positively across several lenders, providing greater confidence that the sector has moved beyond the peak of the asset quality cycle,” the brokerage noted.

MOFSL highlighted that credit growth remains healthy across most retail lending segments, supported by strong underlying demand and continued formalisation of credit. “Vehicle financiers have benefited from strong growth post-GST cuts, steady CV replacement demand, and improving used vehicle financing. HFCs continue to see healthy disbursements across affordable and mid-income housing. Gold financiers,” the note said. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.