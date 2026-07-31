Bajaj Finance jumps 6% to 52-week high after Q1 results; more upside ahead?

Bajaj Finance share price: Leading non-banking finance company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance's shares surged over 6 per cent to a fresh 52-week high on Friday, July 31, as investors hailed its solid performance on all fronts for the April-June quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27).

Bajaj Finance's share price hit a peak of ₹1,122 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, gaining as much as 6.50 per cent from its last closing price of ₹1,053.50 apiece.

The blue-chip NBFC stock has risen 15 per cent so far in 2026 and 27 per cent in a year, outperforming the Nifty 50 index following its 7 per cent and 2 per cent fall, respectively.

Bajaj Finance Q1 results

Bajaj Finance’s Q1 FY27 PAT grew 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,436 crore, aided by the robust growth in the net interest income (NII).

NII was higher by 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,495 crore, while the non-interest income was up by 18 per cent Y-o-Y. This growth was supported by a sharp 23 per cent growth in the assets under management (AUM) to above ₹4 trillion.

New loans booked by the lender on a standalone basis increased 19 per cent Y-o-Y to nearly 16 million in Q1FY27.

Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 1.20 per cent as of June 30 from 1.28 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs fell to 0.49 per cent from 0.63 per cent over the same period. READ MORE

Can Bajaj Finance stock rise more?

While brokerages called Bajaj Finance's Q1 performance spectacular, they remain dividend on the stock price performance amid valuation concerns.

"Overall, it was a very strong quarter, backed by positive commentary on demand, asset quality and operating efficiency. However, we maintain our Hold rating on the stock, as the current valuation limits upside," said 360 One Capital. It also revised the AUM growth estimate higher, while revising the opex and credit costs estimates lower, resulting in an EPS upgrade of 4.4 per cent and 5.6 per cent for FY27E and FY28E, respectively.

The brokerage raised Bajaj Finance stock price target to ₹1,150 (from earlier ₹1,035), signalling a 9 per cent gain from last close.

However, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) upgraded the stock as it said that Bajaj Finance is firing on all cylinders. It added that the company has moved beyond the earnings normalisation phase and is entering a period of structurally higher earnings growth.

"The combination of broad-based loan growth, resilient margins, improving asset quality and declining credit costs is driving a meaningful acceleration in profitability. At the same

time, new growth engines, including digital platforms, rapid gold loan expansion and new business launches, provide incremental optionality," it said.

MOFSL raised the FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by 4 per cent/2 per cent to factor in higher AUM growth and lower credit costs. It models PAT CAGR of ~30 per cent over FY26-FY28E and RoA/RoE of 4.2 per cent/21.4 per cent in FY28E. Its target of ₹1300 on the stock signals 23 per cent upside from previous close.

Factoring in the 1Q performance and management commentary, Emkay Global also adjusted its FY27-29 estimates, resulting in a ~3-4 per cent increase in the EPS estimates. However, it reiterated 'Reduce' call on the counter, while raising Jun-27E target by 5 per cent to ₹1,050.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.