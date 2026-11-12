Bajaj Finance share price rallies 3%, nears 52-week high on QIP launch

Bajaj Finance share price movement

Bajaj Finance’s share price rallied 3 per cent to ₹1,111.25 on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals after the non-banking finance company (NBFC) launched ₹11,700 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) at an indicative issue price of ₹1,025 per share.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The stock quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹1,177.60 touched on August 3, 2026. At 09:22 AM, Bajaj Finance traded 2.7 per cent higher at ₹1,104.10, compared to a 0.10 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Bajaj Finance QIP issue

Bajaj Finance, a strong NBFC with digital footprints, has delivered consistent robust growth with consolidated AUM touching ₹5.84 trillion. Harnessing its large franchise base digitally offers a huge opportunity. Bajaj Finance maintained strong operating metrics over long-term leading to 20.6 per cent return on equity (RoE), 4.6 per cent return on assets (RoA).

As per an exchange filing, Bajaj Finance has launched a ₹11,700 crore QIP at an indicative issue price of ₹1,025 per share, representing a 5 per cent discount to the previous closing price of ₹1,078.80, while remaining above the regulatory floor price of ₹992.25.

The QIP forms part of the previously approved ₹17,500 crore capital raise, alongside ₹5,800 crore through preferential warrants allotted to promoter Bajaj Finserv on November 10, 2026, at ₹1,010 per warrant.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Proceeds will be utilised towards repayment of deposits, loans, commercial papers and NCDs, including related interest obligations, with the balance allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Brokerages view on Bajaj Finance

The ₹11,700-crore QIP strengthens Bajaj Finance's capital base, with the 1.8 per cent increase in share count implying 7.5 per cent book value per share (BVPS) accretion. At the indicative issue price of ₹1,025/share, the QIP is valued at 4.8x post-money book, making the raise value-accretive and providing additional headroom for growth, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, strong growth momentum, improving underlying credit cost and operating efficiency should partly offset near-term margin moderation and support healthy profitability. The proposed capital raise provides headroom to sustain accelerated growth, while diversified business engines and continued customer franchise expansion should support earnings, analysts at ICICI Securities said in September 2026 quarter result update. The brokerage firm has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with target price of ₹1,200.

Bajaj Finance continues to strengthen its competitive positioning through a combination of superior execution, disciplined risk management and sustained investments in future growth. The upgrade in FY27 asset under management (AUM) growth guidance to 26-27 per cent reflects Bajaj Finance’s strong execution in H1 and the broad-based momentum across its lending businesses, with encouraging early festive demand trends providing an additional growth driver, analysts at Axis Securities said in the Q2 result update.

Importantly, the company is balancing growth ambitions with underwriting discipline, selectively tightening originations in pockets where early indicators warrant caution. While rate hikes and resultant pressure on cost of funds (CoF) and potential regulatory overhang on fee income remain near-term monitorables, the diversified franchise, operating efficiencies, and scope for credit cost improvement should help absorb these pressures, the brokerage firm said and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,255 per share. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.