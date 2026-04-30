Bajaj Finance share price rises 4% on posting Q4; brokerages hike TP

Bajaj Finance shares gained 4.3 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹975.5 per share. However, at 9:26 AM, Bajaj Finance's share price was trading 4.32 per cent higher at ₹970.1 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.12 per cent at 76,630.31. The buying on the counter came after the company posted Q4FY26 results on Wednesday after market hours.

Bajaj Finance Q4 results highlights

Its revenue from operations came in at ₹21,605.79 crore, as compared to ₹18,294.45 crore a year ago.

Check detailed results The board recommended final dividend on equity shares at the rate of ₹6 per share (600 per cent) of face value of ₹1 each for the financial year March 31, 2026. This includes a special payout of ₹0.6 per equity share out of the exceptional gain on the sale of Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) shares.

Brokerages’ View on Bajaj Finance Stock

Emkay Global Financial Services | Reduce | Target hiked to ₹950 from ₹900

The management indicated it is entering FY27 with improved operating momentum, backed by better credit performance, calibrated portfolio actions, and operating efficiency gains. The company has guided for asset under management (AUM) growth of 22-24 per cent, with PAT growing slightly ahead of AUM. Credit cost guidance was revised to 1.45-1.6 per cent from 1.65-1.75 per cent due to a presentation change. Factoring in the Q4 performance and management commentary, Emkay has adjusted its FY27-28 estimates, resulting in a 4-8 per cent increase in earnings per share (EPS). Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target raised to ₹1,000 from ₹900 Analysts noted that Bajaj Finance reported a largely in-line performance in Q4FY26. They believe NIM is expected to exhibit minor compression in the near-term. However, asset quality is likely to exhibit an improvement, aided by a more resilient balance sheet strengthened through accelerated ECL provisions. Emkay said that Bajaj Finance reported a good quarter in terms of growth, profitability, and credit cost, above brokerage’s and broadly in line with street estimates. This was largely due to lower credit cost at 1.6 per cent, which the management expects will further improve on the back of better trends across the 3MOB, 6MOB, and 9MOB cohorts.The management indicated it is entering FY27 with improved operating momentum, backed by better credit performance, calibrated portfolio actions, and operating efficiency gains. The company has guided for asset under management (AUM) growth of 22-24 per cent, with PAT growing slightly ahead of AUM. Credit cost guidance was revised to 1.45-1.6 per cent from 1.65-1.75 per cent due to a presentation change. Factoring in the Q4 performance and management commentary, Emkay has adjusted its FY27-28 estimates, resulting in a 4-8 per cent increase in earnings per share (EPS).

In the current uncertain macroenvironment and considering the West Asia War, the impact on AUM growth and credit costs in the near term will remain key monitorables. The stock trades at 4.2x FY27E price-to-book value (P/BV) and 23x price-to-earnings (P/E). Despite a strong PAT CAGR of 27 per cent over FY26-FY28E and RoA/RoE of 4.1 per cent/21 per cent in FY28E, analysts see limited near-term upside catalysts and the absence of immediate triggers for a meaningful re-rating.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target raised to ₹1,080 from ₹985

The brokerage noted that Bajaj Finance reported a steady Q4FY26 with PAT, broadly in line with estimates. Net interest income (NII) grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by stable asset under management (AUM) growth of 22 per cent Y-o-Y, with management reiterating confidence of profit growth exceeding balance sheet growth in FY27. JM Financial builds in a 22 per cent/28 per cent loan/EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26–28E and average return on asset/return on equity (RoA/RoE) of 4.1 per cent/21 per cent during FY27/28E. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.