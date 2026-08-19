Bajaj Hind, Dwarikesh, Renuka rally up to 14%; what's driving sugar stocks?

Sugar shares price movement

Share of sugar companies extended their upward movement on the bourses, surging up to 14 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise subdued market on expectations of healthy business outlook.

Bajaj Hindustan, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries and Shree Renuka Sugars rallied between 10 per cent and 14 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deals. Dhampur Sugar Mills , Avadh Sugar & Energy, Uttam Sugar Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Triveni Engineering & Industries, EID Parry and Balrampur Chini Mills were up in the range of 2 per cent to 7 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 77,025 at 10:15 AM.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 300 pts; Hitachi Energy, L&T Finance lead MidCap losses Thus far in the month of August 2026, the market price of Avadh Sugar & Energy zoomed 51 per cent on the BSE. Uttam Sugar, Dalmia Bharat, Dwarikesh Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, Triveni Engineering and Bajaj Hindustan soared in the range of 26 per cent to 38 per cent, against a 1.4 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

What’s driving sugar stocks?

Balrampur Chini Mills, the second-most valued sugar company after EID Parry, in its June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) earnings conference call said that the season 2025-26 has turned out to be tighter than anticipated, with lower than expected production, healthy domestic consumption and diversion towards ethanol resulting in a drawdown to inventory.

This tighter demand-supply balance has led to firming up of domestic sugar prices, providing relief to millers and helping offset higher sugarcane costs and other costs & margin pressures in terms of distillery, especially, the company said.

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 sugar season, it is too early to take a definitive view on production. The progress of monsoon, crop development and yields across key producing states, we will get clarity over the next few months. The first meaningful clarity is expected around the end of September.

Meanwhile, going forward, profitability is expected to remain healthy, aided by higher sugar prices and the company’s expectation of maintaining sugarcane crushing levels comparable to the previous season, although sugar recovery levels will continue to remain a key monitorable. Based on the El Nino effect, availability of sugarcane and sustenance of cane crushing at similar levels will be key monitorable, CARE Ratings (CareEdge Ratings) said in Ugar Sugar’s rating rationale.

Upgrade in rating and revision in outlook from ‘Negative’ to ‘Stable’ assigned to bank facilities of The Ugar Sugar Works reflects significant improvement in the company’s profitability supported by growth in sales volume and sugar realisation, and better co-generation power segment performance in FY26 and Q1FY27. CareEdge Ratings expects sustained performance in the medium term, driven by continuing high sugar prices and its sizeable crushing and distillery capacities and long track record of operations.

Further, elections are slated for next year in Uttar Pradesh and consequently there may be further increase in the State Advised Price of sugarcane for the sugar season 2026-27. While the price of sugarcane has witnessed increases over the years, the minimum support price of sugar (MSP) which was fixed at ₹31/kg has not undergone any change since February 2019. It is hoped that the long-standing demand of the sugar manufacturers and through their association bodies to the Government to suitably increase the MSP is acceded to. The raising of MSP is likely to have a long-term positive impact on sugar prices, which may help in offsetting the rising production costs, Triveni Engineering said in its FY26 annual report. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.