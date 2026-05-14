Balaji Amines hits 20% upper circuit on posting Q4 results; PAT up 58% YoY

Balaji Amines shares hit 20 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹1,622.55 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.64 per cent at 75,089.90.

The buying on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Wednesday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Balaji Amines reported a 57.7 per cent increase in net profit to ₹632 crore, as compared to ₹400.6 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3,947.8 crore, as compared to ₹3,527.2 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 12 per cent.

The company’s total income in the fourth quarter stood at ₹4,025.2 crore, as compared to ₹3,607.5 crore a year ago. Balaji Amines’ total expense stood at ₹3,166.6 crore, as compared to ₹3,068.2 crore Y-o-Y.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹11 per equity share, i.e., 550 per cent on the face value of ₹2 per share, and the same will be payable after it is approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Balaji Amines is India's leading manufacturer of aliphatic amines, specialising in methylamines, ethylamines, derivatives of specialty chemicals, and pharma excipients. Incorporated in 1988 and headquartered in India, the company commenced commercial production of methyl amines in 1989 and has since systematically expanded its product portfolio and manufacturing capacity to serve a wide range of end-use industries.

Balaji Amines also manufactures downstream derivative products catering to the pharmaceutical, pesticide, and specialty chemicals industries, in addition to user-specific formulations. A key differentiator in the company’s story is its indigenous technology development. Amine technology is a closely guarded process globally, with only a handful of companies possessing proprietary access. Balaji Amines was among the first in India to develop and commercialise an indigenously built amine technology platform, which it has refined over decades to deliver quality products at competitive costs.

Today, the company’s products are accepted in international markets and carry export quality status, with the company supplying to global majors across multiple geographies. Its ability to meet stringent international quality benchmarks has earned it a reputation as a reliable and technically capable specialty chemicals manufacturer.