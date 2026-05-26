Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Balu Forge Industries spikes 10% on aerospace order from US Alpha Aircraft

Balu Forge Industries spikes 10% on aerospace order from US Alpha Aircraft

The buying on the counter came after Balu Forge has received its first commercial purchase order for the supply of precision-engineered components to Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc

Balu Forge share price

Photo: www.baluindustries.com

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Balu Forge Industries shares jumped 9.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹512.9 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company has received its first commercial purchase order for the supply of precision-engineered components to Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc, a US-based entity, marking the company's maiden entry into the aerospace sector. 
However, at 1 PM, Balu Forge’s share price pared some gains, but was up 5.48 per cent at ₹492.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 76,243.48. 
The advance for the project was received on May 25, 2026, confirming the commencement of the development and manufacturing phase. The order marks Balu Forge Industries' official foray into the global aerospace industry — a sector characterised by stringent quality controls, complex metallurgy, and high-precision manufacturing requirements. 
 
"We are incredibly proud to announce our maiden entry into the aerospace sector. Securing this order from a distinguished US-based client like Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc is a watershed moment for Balu Forge Industries. It stands as a testament to our relentless pursuit of engineering excellence, unwavering commitment to quality, and the advanced manufacturing capabilities we have built over the years," the company's management said.  READ | ACME Solar stock up 3% on power purchase agreement; rebounds 58% from 52-week low 
The order strengthens Balu Forge Industries' footprint in the North American market and positions the company as a partner for advanced engineering solutions globally. Management noted that the breakthrough aligns with its long-term vision of diversifying its product portfolio and expanding into high-margin, technologically complex industries, while exploring further opportunities within the global aerospace supply chain. 
Balu Forge Industries is a precision engineering company delivering forged and machined components across multiple global industries. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio ranging from 1 kg to 1,500 kg and up to 3 meters in length, supporting diverse applications in automotive, industrial vehicles, earthmoving equipment, wind energy, aerospace, defence, oil and gas, railways, marine, and agriculture. Its operations include fully integrated forging and machining capabilities, with advanced manufacturing facilities in Belgaum, Karnataka, spread over a 46+ acre campus.  
Equipped with high-capacity hydraulic hammers and forging presses, and supported by a dedicated in-house tool room, metallurgical labs, and CNC machining units, Balu Forge ensures consistent precision and quality.

More From This Section

Tuhin Kanta Panday, Tuhin Kanta

Sebi explores tokenisation of corporate bonds for faster settlements

Midcaps - BSE, Laurus Labs and Polycab India also registered new life-time highs in trade on Tuesday.

Nifty Midcap 100 index hits record high; Adani Total Gas surges 11%

Hitachi Energy India share price today

Hitachi Energy shares swing after Q4; Revenue jumps but margins disappoint

Campus Activewear

Campus Activewear jumps 10% on strong Q4; brokerages eye up to 50% upside

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares, oil prices mixed as US strikes in Iran cloud peace talks

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table