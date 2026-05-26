Balu Forge Industries shares jumped 9.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹512.9 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company has received its first commercial purchase order for the supply of precision-engineered components to Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc, a US-based entity, marking the company's maiden entry into the aerospace sector.

However, at 1 PM, Balu Forge’s share price pared some gains, but was up 5.48 per cent at ₹492.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 76,243.48.

The advance for the project was received on May 25, 2026, confirming the commencement of the development and manufacturing phase. The order marks Balu Forge Industries' official foray into the global aerospace industry — a sector characterised by stringent quality controls, complex metallurgy, and high-precision manufacturing requirements.

READ | ACME Solar stock up 3% on power purchase agreement; rebounds 58% from 52-week low "We are incredibly proud to announce our maiden entry into the aerospace sector. Securing this order from a distinguished US-based client like Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc is a watershed moment for Balu Forge Industries. It stands as a testament to our relentless pursuit of engineering excellence, unwavering commitment to quality, and the advanced manufacturing capabilities we have built over the years," the company's management said.

The order strengthens Balu Forge Industries' footprint in the North American market and positions the company as a partner for advanced engineering solutions globally. Management noted that the breakthrough aligns with its long-term vision of diversifying its product portfolio and expanding into high-margin, technologically complex industries, while exploring further opportunities within the global aerospace supply chain.

Balu Forge Industries is a precision engineering company delivering forged and machined components across multiple global industries. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio ranging from 1 kg to 1,500 kg and up to 3 meters in length, supporting diverse applications in automotive, industrial vehicles, earthmoving equipment, wind energy, aerospace, defence, oil and gas, railways, marine, and agriculture. Its operations include fully integrated forging and machining capabilities, with advanced manufacturing facilities in Belgaum, Karnataka, spread over a 46+ acre campus.

Equipped with high-capacity hydraulic hammers and forging presses, and supported by a dedicated in-house tool room, metallurgical labs, and CNC machining units, Balu Forge ensures consistent precision and quality.