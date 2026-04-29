Bandhan Bank hits 52-week high on strong Q4; Brokerages raise target prices

Bandhan Bank share price today

Shares of private sector lender Bandhan Bank rallied over 10 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹199.59 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported in-line results in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 09:35 AM, Bandhan Bank stock was trading 9.25 per cent higher at ₹195.20, compared to the previous session's close of ₹178.65 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,099.75 levels, up by 105 points or 0.43 per cent.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹31,441.47 crore. The stock price has recovered around 46 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹134.25 touched on December 9, 2025.

Bandhan Bank Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Bandhan Bank reported a net profit of ₹534 crore, up 69 per cent from ₹318 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income stood at ₹2,795.4 crore, compared to ₹2,756 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) eased to 3.27 per cent from 3.33 per cent in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26). Net NPA also slipped to 0.97 per cent from 0.99 per cent.

On the business side, loans and advances (including on-book and PTC) reached ₹1.54 trillion as of March-end, registering a 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth and a 6.2 per cent rise sequentially. Total deposits stood at ₹1.66 trillion, up 10 per cent from a year ago and 6.1 per cent higher compared to the previous quarter.

Retail deposits remained strong, growing 17.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.22 trillion, increasing their share in total deposits to 73.67 per cent from 68.88 per cent a year earlier.

Within this, retail term deposits rose sharply by 30.1 per cent to ₹73,796 crore. Meanwhile, bulk deposits fell 6.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹43,797 crore, reflecting a shift toward a more granular deposit mix.

CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits saw a modest 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise to ₹48,751 crore, with the CASA ratio at 29.31 per cent. The bank’s liquidity position remained comfortable, reflected in a liquidity coverage ratio of 131.76 per cent as of March 31, 2026. Collection efficiency also improved to 98.9 per cent, up from 98.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

Brokerages on Bandhan Bank

According to JM Financial, Bandhan Bank delivered a strong Q4FY26 performance, supported mainly by significantly lower provisions and continued improvement in asset quality.

Operating profit was broadly in line with expectations, while net interest margins expanded 11 bps Q-o-Q, aided by a sharp 39 bps decline in cost of funds, partially offset by lower yields. Credit costs declined meaningfully by 149 bps Q-o-Q to 1.9 per cent from 3.1 per cent estimated by JMFe, driven by lower slippages and better collections in the EEB portfolio.

JM Financial broadly retained its earnings estimates and upgraded valuation to 1.1x FY28E BVPS from 0.9x earlier, resulting in a revised target price of ₹200 versus ₹160 previously, while maintaining an ‘Add’ rating.

The brokerage added that Bandhan Bank is transitioning from a clean-up phase to an earnings recovery phase, supported by faster-than-expected improvement in microfinance stress and strong growth in non-EEB businesses, which is improving earnings visibility. It expects lower credit costs, improving margins, reduced PSLC drag, and stronger fee income to drive normalisation in returns over FY27-28E.

Sharing similar views, Emkay Global Financial Services stated that Bandhan Bank has demonstrated steady operational improvement. The brokerage noted that MFI collections in West Bengal and Assam have been improving steadily, though they remain monitorable due to ongoing elections and potential El Niño-related risks. It added that management expects credit growth to improve further, unless impacted by macro disruptions, supported by better fee income and lower credit costs, which are projected to ease to 1.6-1.7 per cent from 2.6 per cent, aiding RoA expansion.

Emkay expects RoA to improve to 1.3-1.7 per cent over FY27-FY29E, compared to 0.6 per cent in FY26, which was impacted by portfolio clean-up. It has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating and raised its target price by 22 per cent to ₹220 from ₹180 earlier, valuing the stock at 1.2x FY28E ABV.

The brokerage said the valuation upgrade reflects improving growth visibility and a stronger RoA trajectory. However, it flagged risks including slower-than-expected growth and delays in asset quality recovery, particularly due to elections in West Bengal and Assam, and potential weather-related disruptions from El Niño. ========================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.