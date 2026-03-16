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Home / Markets / News / Bandhan Bank tanks 12% on huge volumes; why stock price under pressure?

Bandhan Bank tanks 12% on huge volumes; why stock price under pressure?

Till 12:57 PM on Monday, a combined 19.96 million shares representing 1.23 per cent of Bandhan Bank's total equity changed hands on the NSE (19.15 million shares) and BSE (0.81 million shares).

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank stock shed 12% in Monday's intra-day trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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Bandhan Bank share price today

 
Share price of Bandhan Bank plunged 12 per cent to ₹154.15 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the private sector lender was quoting lower for the third straight day, falling 15 per cent during the period.
 
At 12:57 PM; Bandhan Bank was quoting 10 per cent lower at ₹158.55, as compared to 0.07 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly two-fold, with a combined 19.96 million shares representing 1.23 per cent of total equity of Bandhan Bank changing hands on the NSE (19.15 million shares) and BSE (0.81 million shares).
 
 

Why is Bandhan Bank's share price under pressure?

 
According to Economic Times report, Bandhan Financial Services, the promoter of Bandhan Bank, is exploring exit options for its long-term investors, such as GIC Ventures and International Finance Corp (IFC).
 
Bandhan Financial Services has engaged global investment banker Jefferies to explore potential options, including selling shares to private equity investors or launching an IPO, ET reported. Promoter group entities own a 39.74 percent stake in the bank.
 
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has approved a proposal by SBI Mutual Fund to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99 per cent in Bandhan Bank, according to a regulatory filing on February 26, 2026.

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The RBI stipulated that if the applicant fails to acquire the major shareholding within one year from the date of its letter, the approval will stand cancelled. It has also directed that the aggregate holding of SBI Mutual Fund in Bandhan Bank should not exceed 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank at any time. Further, if the fund's aggregate holding falls below 5 per cent at any point, prior approval of the RBI would be required to increase it to 5 per cent or more, Bandhan Bank said in an exchange filing.
 
Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank  has  a  long  track  record  in  the  microfinance  industry with operational experience of more than two decades. Consequently, it has high customer vintage, loyalty and a strong connection with its microloan customers. However, overleveraging by the customers from multiple lenders severely impacted their debt-servicing ability, leading to a significant  deterioration in the  asset  quality of the  industry as  well  as the  bank.
 

Axis Securities view on Bandhan Bank

 
Bandhan Bank has witnessed a continuous and steady rise in NPAs in the mortgage segment over the past few quarters. The bank has undertaken structural improvements in underwriting and operating processes to further reduce execution risk. Earlier, customer on boarding, credit appraisal, and operations were handled by the same personnel; this has now been fully segregated, with independent teams managing on boarding and underwriting. 
 
Additionally, the bank is in the process of  streamlining mortgage underwriting, with new business rules expected to be largely rules- driven, enhancing consistency and reducing subjectivity in credit decisions. Within the Wholesale Banking portfolio, 85 per cent of corporate exposures are rated A and above, and 25 per cent are rated AA and above, underscoring the high-quality nature of the portfolio.
 
De-risking the portfolio through a shift toward secured assets should ensure lower volatility in asset quality outcomes. With the portfolio reaching a balanced mix, NIMs are expected to find support from better asset quality outcomes, resumption of growth in the EEB segment, an improving CASA mix, and continued deposit repricing, analysts at Axis Securities said in the Q3 result update. The brokerage firm trimmed NII estimates for FY26 by 2 per cent and earnings by 25 per cent, factoring in higher provisions.
 
Analysts revised the rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY with a target price of ₹160 on reasonable valuations. A meaningful re-rating would be driven by sustained growth delivery and decisive trends, indicating improving profitability.  ==========================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
     

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Topics : Buzzing stocks Bandhan Bank stock market trading SBI Mutual Fund Market trends Q3 results

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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