Bandhan MF adds gold, silver ETFs to equity, hybrid fund asset mix
Bandhan Mutual Fund adds gold and silver ETF exposure to select schemes, aiming to enhance returns and reduce portfolio volatility
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
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Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF) has created provisions for gold and silver investments by three of its equity and hybrid schemes. The fund house, which has tweaked the framework of its small-cap, flexi-cap, and aggressive hybrid funds to allow up to 10 per cent exposure to gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is likely the first to make use of the newly created provision.