Bank, Financial shares shine; Shriram Fin, IndusInd, Union Bk jump up to 3%

Banking and financial stocks led the market rally on Wednesday, with the Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices advancing 1.19 per cent and 1.37 per cent, respectively.

As of 12 PM, the Nifty Bank index was trading higher by 471 points or 0.82 per cent at 57,933. The gains were led by heavyweights IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank. At last check, Union Bank shares were trading 3.70 per cent higher at ₹176 apiece; meanwhile, IndusInd Bank shares gained 1.81 per cent to quote at ₹1,015, while IDFC First Bank shares gained 1.07 per cent to quote at ₹80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Other private sector constituents like State Bank of India, Union Bank, Canara Bank and HDFC Bank also gained in the trade, at ₹1,026 (1.11 per cent), ₹172 (1 per cent), ₹326.5 (2.1 per cent), ₹127 (1.04 per cent), and ₹817 (1.02 per cent).

The Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.19 per cent, with Shriram Finance leading the gains, up 2.89 per cent at ₹1,043. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Bajaj Finance surged more than 2 per cent each to trade at ₹1,814 and ₹1,028.

Why bank stocks are up today

The banking stocks are in the spotlight today as three large private lenders, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, are set to report their June quarter (Q1FY27) results over the weekend on July 18.

Other factors that are acting as tailwind for the sector include the recent crude oil prices stabilising at $85 per barrel after US President Donald Trump announced plans to drop 20 per cent transit fee on oil vessels passing through Strait of Hormuz.

According to G Chokkalingam, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Equinomics Research, a major factor aiding banking stocks is credit growth that now stands at 18 per cent, which is a record high level.

Chokkalingam also noted the moderation in yields is acting as a support factor for banks, as it will aid the lenders in making more treasury gains.

Sectorally, he expects around 10 per cent minimum profit growth on a year-on-year basis in the banking space. "It can be even 15-20 per cent growth, but it depends upon how much provision they (banks) make for expected credit cost and all that. But mostly it will be double-digit credit growth and profit growth on a year-on-year basis."

Chokkalingam expects both the Nifty 50 and Sensex to gain around 5 per cent over the next quarter, with the banking, automobile, and telecom sectors likely to lead the rally. Within the broader financial space, he believes banks are better positioned than other financial services companies, supported by healthy credit growth, easing bond yields, and improving earnings prospects.

Nifty Bank: Technical view

Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities said that Nifty Bank has been consolidating within the 58,706–56,549 range for nearly a month. Despite this sideways movement, the index continues to trade above its key short- and long-term moving averages, indicating that the broader trend remains positive. However, momentum and volatility have weakened, as reflected by a declining ADX and a flat MACD line. A decisive breakout on either side of the current range is likely to determine the index's next directional move.

Similarly, the Nifty Financial Services Index has been trading in the 27,127–26,232 range over the same period. The index is exhibiting a price structure similar to Nifty Bank, with technical indicators also pointing towards a lack of strong directional momentum. A sustained breakout above or below the consolidation range will provide the next directional cues.

Within the banking space, City Union Bank (CUB), Karur Vysya Bank, RBL Bank, and ICICI Bank continue to exhibit a favourable price structure and are well placed to outperform in the short term. In the financial services segment, Chola Finance and Bajaj Finance display strong technical setups and are likely to remain in focus over the near term. ==========================================================================

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