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Home / Markets / News / Bank Nifty tops 61,000, nears all-time high; what do charts say?

Bank Nifty tops 61,000, nears all-time high; what do charts say?

The Bank Nifty has surged 12% thus far in November and quoted near its life-time high of 61,765 hit in February 2026.

Bank Nifty rallied past the 61,000-mark after a gap of 9 months on Wednesday.

Bank Nifty rallied past the 61,000-mark after a gap of 9 months on Wednesday.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. The Bank Nifty on Wednesday crossed the 61,000-mark for the first time since February 27, 2026. The banking index hit an intraday high of 61,241.90, and quoted with a gain of 2.4 per cent as of 11:30 AM. Bank Nifty has surged 12 per cent (6,550 points) thus far in November, and rallied up to 14 per cent from its low of 53,626 hit on October 28, 2026. In the process, the index is now quoting within striking distance of its all-time high of 61,764.85 (roughly 0.9 per cent shy), registered in February 2026. According to analysts, one key reason for the sharp rally in banking stocks is renewed buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in recent days, particularly in largecap stocks - including financial shares. FPIs net bought shares worth ₹56,771 crore in the last eight trading sessions. READ MORE Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm reckons that Bank Nifty continues to demonstrate relative strength, supported by sustained buying interest across banking stocks. From a technical perspective, Ponmudi says that the near-term outlook for Bank Nifty remains positive, with sustained buying interest and a decisive move above 60,200 likely to reinforce the bullish momentum. Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research at Bajaj Broking Index believes that the Bank Nifty can scale new highs in the coming weeks. 
 
 
 "Bank Nifty on Friday generated a breakout above the last 4 months' broad range of 58,000-54,000 signalling strength and opening upside towards 61,000-61,800 levels in the coming weeks, which are the previous major highs," said Mukherjee in a note.  The analyst sees Friday's breakout area around 58,000-58,500 as the key support zone, followed by 56,550-57,000 levels, which is the confluence of the key retracement of the current rally, last week's gap area, and the 200-day exponential moving average. Meanwhile, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments flags cautiion as the index quotes near record high levels. "With a high of 61,394 so far, it appears that Bank Nifty is being cautious as the year's peak of 61,765 is within grasp. Further, the gain from October lows have stretched 14 per cent matching a similar course correction in April which was followed consolidation, suggesting that a similar sideways move could fall, unless 61,765 is overcome," says James.  

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 11:44 AM IST