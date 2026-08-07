Bank Nifty, Union Bank: HDFC Securities suggests bull spreads

Disclaimer: This article is written by Nandish Shah, deputy vice president at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Bull spread strategies on Bank Nifty and Union Bank calls for the 25 August expiry

For Bank Nifty, the strategy suggests buying the 58,500 call option at ₹503 while simultaneously selling the 59,000 call option at ₹313. With a lot size of 30, the strategy offers a maximum profit of ₹9,300 if Bank Nifty closes at or above 59,000 on the 25 August expiry. The maximum loss is limited to ₹5,700 if the index closes at or below 58,500. The breakeven level is placed at 58,690, with a risk-reward ratio of 1:1.63. The approximate margin required for the trade is ₹35,000.

The rationale for the recommendation is the signs of short covering in Bank Nifty futures, where open interest has declined alongside rising prices. The short-term trend remains positive, with the index trading above its 5-day and 20-day exponential moving averages (EMAs). In addition, the FII long-to-short ratio in index futures stands at an oversold level of 0.14, indicating the possibility of further short covering in the coming sessions. Aggressive put writing has also been observed at the 58,000 and 57,500 strike levels, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in a rising mode and remains above the 50 mark on the daily chart.

However, book profits if the return on investment (ROI) exceeds 20 per cent.

For Union Bank, the recommended bull spread strategy involves buying the 185 call option at ₹3.96 and simultaneously selling the 190 call option at ₹2.44 for the 25 August expiry. The trade has a lot size of 4,425 and offers a maximum profit of ₹15,399 if the stock closes at or above ₹190 on expiry. The maximum loss is capped at ₹6,726 if Union Bank closes at or below ₹185. The breakeven point is ₹186.52, while the risk-reward ratio stands at 1:2.29. The approximate margin requirement for the strategy is ₹28,000.

Short covering has been witnessed in Union Bank futures during the week, with open interest declining while the stock price gained 3.8 per cent. The stock has registered a breakout on the daily chart with higher trading volumes. The short-term trend remains positive as the stock is trading above its 5-day and 11-day EMAs. Momentum indicators, including the RSI and Money Flow Index (MFI), are also in an upward trajectory and remain above the 50 level on the daily chart, suggesting strength in the prevailing uptrend.