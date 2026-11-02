Bank of Baroda gains 5% on record profit in Q2; here's what brokerages say

Shares of state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) surged over 5 per cent in trade on Monday after the lender reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹6,532 crore for the second quarter of FY2027 (Q2FY27).

The stock opened higher at ₹243 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹250.89, rising over 5 per cent.

As of 12:30 PM, the stock had pared some of its gains but continued to trade firmly in the green, quoting 2.6 per cent higher at ₹244.75. Over 12.5 million shares of the lender changed hands on the NSE, according to exchange data.

Notably, BoB on Friday reported a 36 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit at ₹6,532 crore for Q2FY27, aided by a sharp rise in non-interest income, driven by the sale of a portion of its National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares during the exchange's IPO. This is the lender’s highest ever quarterly profit.

The bank said that its net interest income (NII) was up 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,026 crore in Q2FY27, while non-interest income (NII) was up nearly 96 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,881 crore. The lender made treasury income of ₹4,093 crore during the quarter compared to ₹1,086 crore in Q2FY26, and ₹893 crore in Q1FY27.

BoB's net interest margin (NIM), however, contracted by 3 bps in the quarter under review to 2.74 per cent compared to Q1FY27.

Loan growth in Q2 was healthy at 18 per cent Y-o-Y, led by growth in the RAM segment and leverage of ₹605 billion against FCNR(B) deposits.

Deposits in Q2 grew by 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q, led by healthy FCNR(B) deposit. Excluding FNCR(B) deposits, loan and deposit growth was 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 11.2 per cent Q-o-Q.

ITC Q2 preview: Cigarette biz may drag PAT down up to 28%, say analysts BoB: Brokerage stay bullish On the asset quality front, BoB's gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved 21 bps Q-o-Q to 1.78 per cent. Net NPAs were down 13 bps to 0.37 per cent during the same period.

Following the results, brokerages have shares positive views on BoB, saying one-off gains utilised to strengthen the balance sheet.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that BOB reported a steady quarter, aided by high treasury gains and strong NII growth. The bank expects NIMs to remain within the 2.75-2.95 per cent range, with a bias toward the upper end of the guidance. The bank created additional prudential provisions of around ₹16 billion during Q2, and carries a floating provision of ₹25 billion, which will aid in the transition toward ECL provisioning.

"Business momentum improved this quarter on the back of FCNR(B) deposits and leverage against the same, with management raising its credit growth guidance to 13-15 per cent for FY27," MOFSL said as it raised FY27/FY28 earnings estimates by 15 per cent/4 per cent, factoring in strong treasury gains. Bank of Baroda share price target

MOFSL has reiterated 'Neutral' rating o BoB with, with a revised target price of ₹270.

Axis Direct expects BoB's earnings trajectory to improve, with 1 per cent RoA delivery in sight supported by a favourable NIM trajectory aided by reversal of the rate cycle, sustained credit growth and contained asset quality.

The improving earnings trajectory and visibility on a sustainable 0.95-1 per cent RoA should support stock performance, the brokerage said as it maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹290.