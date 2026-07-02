Bank of Baroda falls 4% on NMC Health litigation settlement for ₹5,700 cr

Bank of Baroda shares cracked more than 4 per cent on Thursday as the state-run lender informed exchanges about an out of court settlement with the joint administrators of NMC Health PLC, NMC Healthcare and NMC Holding. The payment was settled by the lender's Abu Dhabi branch.

As of 3 PM, Bank of Baroda shares were trading 4.14 per cent southward, at ₹260.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It was the top loser among the constituents of the Nifty Bank index , which was up 0.22 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was trading higher by 0.43 per cent.

In an exchange filing, Bank of Baroda said that it has paid $600 million (₹5,700 crore) as part of the settlement in the case.

The case involved proceedings under ADGM and UK insolvency law, and UAE civil law in relation to NMC Health PLC, NMC Holding Ltd and NMC Healthcare Ltd. The trial in the ADGM proceedings commenced on March 23, 2026. The English proceedings were stayed to await the outcome of the ADGM Proceedings.

"NMC Health PLC, NMC Healthcare Ltd, NMC Holding Ltd, and their respective Joint Administrators, have resolved the claims between them and the Bank of Baroda in consideration for, inter alia, payment by Bank of Baroda of US$600 million, pursuant to a settlement agreement," the filing read.

All claims, causes of action, etc. between them have been resolved without admission of liability or wrongdoing, the filing added.

Bank of Baroda said that the liability of the bank in proceedings is limited to the settlement amount.