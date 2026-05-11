BoB Q4FY26 results: Analysts cautious on margins despite strong loan growth

Bank of Baroda share price today

Bank of Baroda shares exhibited a muted show on the bourses on Monday, despite healthy quarterly results for the March quarter (Q4) of the previous financial year (FY26), as an overall cautious mood in the market capped upside.

Brokerages, too, have maintained their ratings on the stock, though some have trimmed their share price targets marginally, accounting for macro uncertainties.

On the BSE, Bank of Baroda stock gained 2 per cent in the opening trade, before erasing gains to touch a low of ₹262.25 per share, down over half a per cent from its previous close.

By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex index quoted over 1,000 points or 1.34 per cent lower at 9:45 AM.

Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Key highlights

While the lender’s net interest income (NII) increased 9 per cent Y-o-Y and 6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹12,494 crore, its reported net interest margin (NIM) expanded 10 basis points sequentially to 2.89 per cent.

Going ahead, BoB has guided that NIM may stay in the range of 2.75-2.95 per cent in FY27.

Bank of Baroda’s loan book surged 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y (6.3 per cent Q-o-Q), led by retail loans (up 17.9 per cent Y-o-Y/5.9 per cent Q-o-Q), and Corporate loans (10.7 per cent Y-o-Y/9 per cent Q-o-Q).

It’s deposits grew by 12 per cent Y-o-Y/6.6 per cent Q-o-Q.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Further, though the public sector bank’s slippages increased to around ₹3,400 crore, stronger recovery/upgrades and steady write-offs led to a 15 bps Q-o-Q decline in gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio to 1.89 per cent, and 12 bps contraction in NNPA ratio to 0.45 per cent.

Bank of Baroda raises credit growth guidance

Bank of Baroda has raised its credit growth guidance to 12-14 per cent from 11-13 per cent earlier.

The management expects cost of deposits to stay around the current levels.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Lastly, BoB is not considering any increase in term deposit rates and does not expect further reduction from current levels. Any upward movement in rates, it said, would depend on system liquidity conditions.

Bank of Baroda share price outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target cut: ₹300

MOFSL said that while there are no inherent concerns on asset quality, it builds in a mild increase in credit costs to 50-60 bps from 40 bps in FY26, factoring in the ECL-related transition.

It has trimmed its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 2.3 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively, and estimate FY27 RoA/RoE of 0.97 per cent/13.8 per cent.

Elara Capital | Accumulate | Target price cut: ₹314

Elara Capital said that Bank of Baroda’s Q4FY26 performance was marked by one-offs. Excluding that, while core trends were steady, it had softer undertones.

The brokerage added that reported NIM came at 2.89 per cent, though it had element of I-T refund. But, even excluding this, core NIM seems to have improved.

That said, with liquidity constraints and limited levers for reducing funding cost, NIM are likely to be strained as we see several moving variables and prefer to remain cautious on core NIM, Elara Capital said.

“The transformation undertaken in the past years has seen some results. However, there are challenges in recent core earnings volatility. We think BoB has levers to sustain 12-13 per cent return on equity (RoE) over FY27-28. That said, we are guarded on core profitability delivery and volatility,” it said.

Given higher volatility, a re-rating will take time until the bank delivers on core; thus, we reduce our target multiple to 0.9x (from 1.0x) FY28E P/ABV, leading to a lower target price of ₹314 from ₹345.

Elara Capital has cut NII estimates by 1.6 per cent for FY27 and 3.5 per cent for FY28. Further, it has cut net profit estimate by 0.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent for the respective years.

Systematix Institutional Equities | Buy | Target price maintained: ₹330

Systematix maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Bank of Baroda stock with an unchanged target price of ₹330. It estimates RoE profile of 13.9 per cent for FY27 and 14.6 per cent for FY28.