Bank of Baroda slips 4%; down 23% from 52-wk high; should you buy on dips?

Shares of public sector lender Bank of Baroda extended their decline for another session on Friday, falling nearly 4 per cent to ₹250 apiece during the intraday trade after the lender disclosed an out-of-court settlement with the joint administrators of NMC Health PLC, NMC Healthcare and NMC Holding.

The lender had informed the exchanges on July 2 that its Abu Dhabi branch had agreed to pay $600 million (around ₹5,700 crore) as part of the settlement. Since the disclosure, the stock has declined around 8 per cent.

Bank of Baroda shares have now fallen 23 per cent from their 52-week high of ₹325.50, touched on February 26, 2026, on the NSE.

Although the stock pared some losses during the session, it continued to trade in the red. At 10:44 AM, Bank of Baroda was trading at ₹251.80, down 3.25 per cent from its previous close. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 164 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 24,340.

At the current market price, the lender's market capitalisation stood at ₹1.30 trillion.

Settlement details

The case involved proceedings under ADGM and UK insolvency law, and UAE civil law, in relation to NMC Health PLC, NMC Holding Ltd and NMC Healthcare Ltd. The trial in the ADGM proceedings commenced on March 23, 2026, while the English proceedings had been stayed pending the outcome of the ADGM proceedings.

"NMC Health PLC, NMC Healthcare Ltd, NMC Holding Ltd, and their respective Joint Administrators, have resolved the claims between them and the Bank of Baroda in consideration for, inter alia, payment by Bank of Baroda of $600 million, pursuant to a settlement agreement. All claims, causes of action, etc. between them have been resolved without admission of liability or wrongdoing. The settlement agreement and its terms otherwise remain confidential. The liability of the bank in these proceedings is limited to this sum," the lender said in an exchange filing.

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Business update

Bank of Baroda's global business stood at ₹30.51 trillion as of June 30, 2026, compared with ₹26.43 trillion a year earlier, registering a year-on-year growth of 15.46 per cent.

Global deposits rose 13.81 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹16.34 trillion from ₹14.36 trillion, while domestic deposits increased 14.74 per cent to ₹13.82 trillion from ₹12.04 trillion.

Global advances grew 17.42 per cent to ₹14.17 trillion from ₹12.07 trillion, while domestic advances rose 16.14 per cent to ₹11.51 trillion from ₹9.91 trillion.

Should you buy? Here's what charts suggest

From a technical perspective, Harish Jujarey, AVP and head of technical equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said the stock has broken below its key 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages after a prolonged phase of consolidation, signalling weakness in the near term.

"The immediate support is placed around the ₹245 level. A decisive break below this zone could trigger further downside towards the ₹240-230 range," said Jujarey.