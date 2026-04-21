Bank of Maharashtra hits 52-week high on strong Q4; HDFC Sec retains 'Buy'

Bank of Maharashtra share price: Shares of public-sector lender Bank of Maharashtra jumped nearly 5 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹80.43 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a healthy set of numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 09:40 AM, Bank of Maharashtra share price was trading 4.35 per cent higher at ₹78,82, compared to the previous session's close of ₹75.54 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,465.70 levels, up by 100.85 points or 0.41 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹60,722 crore. The stock has recovered nearly 66 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹47.51 touched on May 9, 2025.

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 results

In the Q4FY26, Bank of Maharashtra posted a 34.89 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in net profit to ₹2,014.09 crore , compared to ₹1,493.08 crore in the March quarter of FY25 (Q4 FY25). Its net interest income jumped 18.81 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,702 crore in the reported quarter, as against ₹3,116 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came in at 1.45 per cent in the Q4FY26, down from 1.74 per cent in Q4FY25 and 1.6 per cent in Q3FY26.

Its net NPA improved to 0.13 per cent in the reported quarter, compared to 0.18 per cent in Q4FY25 and 0.15 per cent in Q3FY26.

The bank's provision coverage ratio stood at 98.59 per cent as on March 31, 2026, up from 98.26 per cent in the year-ago period and 98.41 per cent in the previous quarter.

As of March 31, 2026, the bank's total business stood at ₹6.42 trillion, up 17.47 per cent Y-o-Y. Bank of Maharashtra's total deposits increased by 14.14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.51 trillion.

Its gross advances grew 21.74 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.92 trillion.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The bank's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share, a rate of 12 per cent, with a face value of ₹10 each for the FY26.

HDFC Securities on Bank of Maharashtra

According to HDFC Securities, Bank of Maharashtra reported a healthy quarter on the back of strong all-round credit growth, which increased 22 per cent Y-o-Y, stable margins and improving asset quality. The bank's deposit growth of 14 per cent Y-o-Y lagged loan growth. The CASA ratio improved sharply to 52.5 per cent, up 297 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), driven by seasonal inflows in current account balances. Credit costs remained below 1 per cent, while asset quality in the agri segment showed improvement.

"Bank of Maharashtra continues to command a superior deposit franchise, stemming from sticky and sizable state and public account balances, reflected in a best-in-class CA mix (16.5 per cent of deposits), translating into lower funding costs and a superior margin profile," the brokerage said in its note.

HDFC Securities has raised its FY27E–FY28E earnings estimates by about 4 per cent, factoring in higher business growth and improved asset quality through utilisation of provisioning buffers, even as it expects some stress in the agri and MSME segments. It has reiterated a 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of ₹90, based on 1.5x March 2028 ABVPS (Adjusted Book Value Per Share). (Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)