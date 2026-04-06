Bank stocks mixed after Q4 update: BoB, BoM jump; HDFC Bank, IndusInd slip

HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, BoB Q4 business updates

Bank stocks were trading mixed on Monday, April 6, 2026, as investors reacted to lenders’ fourth quarter (Q4FY26) business updates. Shares of most of the private banks were falling today, while those of public sector banks were rising.

Private banks Q4 business updates

Among private sector lenders, IndusInd Bank share price was the top loser at the time of writing this report, down 1 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

IndusInd Bank stock dropped 2.8 per cent intraday after the lender said its net advances declined 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY26 to ₹3,15,154 crore.

Sequentially, however, the advances were lower by 0.8 per cent.

IndusInd Bank’s Q4 advances, meanwhile, slipped 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y, but rose 1.6 per cent Q-o-Q, to ₹4,00,178 crore.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said IndusInd Bank’s Q4 update on advances was lower than the brokerage’s estimate. It had anticipated a decline of 7.3 per cent Y-o-Y and a growth of 0.7 per cent in net advances.

Deposits, however, were in-line with the brokerage’s estimate. It maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock.

Meanwhile, shares of IDFC First Bank fell 1.7 per cent intraday even as it reported a 20-per cent Y-o-Y growth in Loans & Advances at ₹2,90,362 crore as of March 31, 2026. The Q-o-Q increase was 3.9 per cent.

Deposits, meanwhile, improved 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,84,327 crore. This was higher by 0.6 per cent sequentially.

“Customer deposits increased during the quarter despite headwinds including year-end advance tax outflows, tight liquidity environment, news flow about the incident reported during the quarter, prevailing West Asia crisis over a month, and reduction of interest rates on Savings Accounts between 50 to 200 bps in key buckets during Q4FY26,” the bank said.

That said, IDFC First Bank’s CASA ratio declined to 49.8 per cent at the end of March, 2026, from and 51.6 per cent at the end of December, 2025.

MOFSL has a ‘Neutral’ rating on IDFC First Bank as well.

Likewise, HDFC Bank share price fell 0.7 per cent intraday after the lender reported its Q4FY26 business update.

HDFC Bank said its advances under management at the end of March 2026 were approximately ₹30,57,500 crore, clocking a growth of around 10.2 per cent over March, 2025.

The bank’s period-end gross advances, meanwhile, aggregated to approximately ₹29,60,000 crore, up 12 per cent over ₹26,43,500 crore as of March 31, 2025.

On the deposit front, HDFC Bank said its period-end deposits as of March 31, 2026, stood at ₹31,05,500 crore, rising 14.4 per cent over last year.

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank stock. The brokerage noted that HDFC Bank reported a robust business growth in Q4FY26, with advances expanding largely in-line with expectations, while deposit growth surpassed their “already strong estimates”.

Consequently, on a gross advances basis, the bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) declined sharply to 95.3 per cent from 99.5 per cent in Q3FY26.

On the higher side, RBL Bank share price gained 3.4 per cent intraday as the private sector bank’s gross advances jumped 22 per cent Y-o-Y and 11 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,15,488 crore in Q4FY26.

Its total deposits also saw a healthy improvement of 25 per cent Y-o-Y and 16 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,39,037 crore.

The lender’s CASA ratio improved to 33.6 per cent at the end of Q4FY26 vs 30.9 per cent at the end of Q3FY26.

RBL Bank said its total business crossed ₹2.5 trillion as at March 31, 2026, risinf 24 per cent Y-o-Y.

“The bank’s Secured Retail Advances grew 36 per cent Y-o-Y and 17 per cent Q-o-Q. Further, its Wholesale advances grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y and 11 per cent Q-o-Q. Within wholesale, commercial banking advances grew 29 per cent Y-o-Y and 9 per cent Q-o-Q,” it said.

MOFSL noted that RBL Bank reported an “exceptional growth” in gross advances to ₹1.15 trillion, fairly higher than their estimate for net advances at 16 per cent Y-o-Y/4.2 per cent Q-o-Q.

Deposits, it said, also witnessed exceptional growth of to ₹1.39 trillion, higher than their estimate of 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y/4 per cent Q-o-Q growth.

“RBL Bank reported remarkable business growth, led by both advances as well as deposits growth. Total business grew by 24 per cent Y-o-Y, while collection trends stood healthy at 99.7 per cent,” the brokerage said with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Axis Bank shares also rose 1.2 per cent intraday on reporting a 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in gross advances at the end of Q4FY26 at ₹12,44,200 crore. Axis Bank’s total deposits, meanwhile, increased 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,35,800 crore.

Public sector bank shares rally on Monday

By contrast, most PSU bank stocks were rising in trade on Monday with Bank of Baroda share price rising 4.4 per cent intraday.

The PSU bank said its global business segment saw a growth of 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹30,78,854 crore at the end of Q4FY26 with global advances at ₹14,30,204 crore (up 16.23 per cent Y-o-Y) and global deposits at ₹16,48,650 crore (up 12 per cent Y-o-Y).

Bank of Baroda’s domestic advances, on the other hand, increased 14.56 per cent over the previous year to ₹11,69,804 crore, including retail advances of ₹3,02,657 crore.

Domestic retail advances increased 18 per cent Y-o-Y.

Bank of Maharashtra share price also jumped 4.6 per cent in the intraday trade on the NSE after Bank of Maharashtra reported an 18 per cent Y-o-Y increase in Total Business at ₹6,42,700 crore in Q4FY26.

Its Total Deposits rose 14 per cent on year to ₹3,50,585 crore with CASA ratio steady at 53 per cent Y-o-Y.