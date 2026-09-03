Bank stocks rise as strong FCNR (B) inflows boost liquidity outlook
RBI data showed banks mobilised $127.2 billion through FCNR(B) deposits, while analysts expect the inflows to support liquidity, credit growth and lower rates
Aathira Varier Mumbai
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Bank stocks gained on Thursday after data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the previous day showed the lenders have mobilised $127.2 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits till 31 August.
Among private sector lenders, RBL Bank mobilised $3.4 billion through the concessional swap facility, with its international banking unit subsequently deploying $1.08 billion as loans backed by these deposits.
IDFC First Bank mobilised a gross amount of $3.57 billion from NRI customers under the RBI's FCNR(B) swap window. ICICI Bank was one of the largest mobilisers under the special window, raising around $17.88 billion. RBI decided to close the FCNR (B) scheme one month ahead of schedule due to strong response from overseas depositors.
Shares of RBL Bank closed 4.80 per cent up at ₹408.10, while IDFC First Bank’s shares were up 2.83 per cent to ₹87.50. Among major banks, HDFC Bank was up 0.83 per cent to close at ₹706.65, ICICI Bank rose by 0.25 per cent to ₹1430, and Axis Bank jumped 1.04 per cent to ₹1,267. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top three gainers in Nifty 50.
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Topics : bank stocks FCNR(B) RBI
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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 7:59 PM IST