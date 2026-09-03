Bank stocks rise as strong FCNR (B) inflows boost liquidity outlook

Bank stocks gained on Thursday after data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the previous day showed the lenders have mobilised $127.2 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits till 31 August.

Among private sector lenders, RBL Bank mobilised $3.4 billion through the concessional swap facility, with its international banking unit subsequently deploying $1.08 billion as loans backed by these deposits.

IDFC First Bank mobilised a gross amount of $3.57 billion from NRI customers under the RBI's FCNR(B) swap window. ICICI Bank was one of the largest mobilisers under the special window, raising around $17.88 billion. RBI decided to close the FCNR (B) scheme one month ahead of schedule due to strong response from overseas depositors.

Shares of RBL Bank closed 4.80 per cent up at ₹408.10, while IDFC First Bank’s shares were up 2.83 per cent to ₹87.50. Among major banks, HDFC Bank was up 0.83 per cent to close at ₹706.65, ICICI Bank rose by 0.25 per cent to ₹1430, and Axis Bank jumped 1.04 per cent to ₹1,267. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top three gainers in Nifty 50.