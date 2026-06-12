Banking shares in demand; HDFC Bank, BoB, Union Bank gain up to 3%

Nifty Bank movement

Banking shares continued to remain in focus with the Nifty Bank index outperforming the market in 7 out of last 8 trading days as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced twin forex swap facilities to encourage foreign capital flows, strengthen forex reserves and stabilize the USD/INR exchange rate.

At 10:25 AM; the Nifty Bank index was up 1.3 per cent, as compared to 0.83 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. In the past one week, the banking index outperformed the market by gaining nearly 3 per cent, as against 0.05 per cent decline in the benchmark index. Further, in the past eight trading days, Nifty Bank index rallied 4.2 per cent, as compared to 0.12 per cent fall in the Nifty 50.

Union Bank of India , Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Federal Bank and HDFC Bank were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent on the NSE in Friday’s intra-day deals. In the past one week, the frontline banking stocks were up between 3 per cent and 6 per cent.

Brokerages view on Banks

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), strong business growth, robust asset quality and a stable currency outlook will help ease foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling pressure and enable an improved sector performance.

The RBI announced twin forex swap facilities to encourage foreign capital flows, strengthen forex reserves and stabilize the USD/INR exchange rate in monetary policy review on Friday, June 5..

The brokerage firm believes these measures should provide temporary relief in deposit mobilization, improve systemic liquidity and strengthen FX reserves in the near term. The borrowing cost for banks via ECB route will likely fall by 200-250bp, which will enable the system to raise resources while keeping funding costs under control.

ALSO READ: OMCs Stock Today | Insurance stocks | Stock Market LIVE “We note that the RBI introduced a swap window on similar lines in September 2013, which led to inflows of USD27b in FCNR (B) deposits and USD34b in NRI deposits in FY14. This helped strengthen FX reserves by USD12b in FY14, while average USD-INR also appreciated by 3.4 per cent,” the brokerage firm said in the financial sector report.

Overall, MOFSL estimate $40-50 billion of FX inflows in FY27. We note that while these measures will aid business growth for the banking system, the improvement in profitability ratios will depend on the sourcing quality (mix of leveraged deposits vs. pure inflows), pricing discipline and the agility shown by banks in deploying these funds into loans.

“As per our interactions, the larger proportion of FCNR (B) deposits will be backed by leverage, and thus, banks with a large customer franchise and an overseas presence are better positioned to garner a higher share of inflows. Our analysis indicates that customers can earn 15-26 per cent returns on such leveraged deposits, while banks will earn ~65bp higher spreads by deploying these deposits, making it a win-win proposition for everyone,” the brokerage firm said.

ALSO READ: Cyient buyback | Wipro share buyback opens Thursday | Vedanta shares rise 3% Recent FPI selling in the BFSI sector reflects a challenging global macroeconomic environment marked by elevated bond yields, higher crude oil prices, commodity cost pressures, and currency volatility. While these factors may lead to some moderation in earnings expectations, the long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy and financial sector remain strong, said Rahul Singh, CIO - Equities, Tata Asset Management.

The ongoing correction is helping valuations normalize and improving the risk-reward equation for long-term investors. Within BFSI, private sector banks remain well-positioned to benefit from rising credit demand and evolving interest rate dynamics. Given India's diversified market structure and resilient domestic growth drivers, investors should focus on disciplined asset allocation and diversification rather than attempting to time short-term market movements, said Rahul Singh.

Despite the challenges/uncertainties, trends are resilient for MSMEs. That said, prolonged crisis in West Asia will likely pose certain dislocations via elevated costs, logistics pressures and tighter working capital cycles, which continue to be the key monitorables for us, said analysts at Elara Capital.

Navigating through these challenges will cause uncertainties, which are difficult to pencil in yet. Having said that, juxtaposing fundamentals with valuations, the brokerage firm believes large private banks offer the best risk-reward.

Even as, large private banks seem to lag near-term positive catalysts, they offer good earnings compounding in the near term. Within mid-private banks, the valuation (premium) versus larger private banks has risen sharply, analysts said. ============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.