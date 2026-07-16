Banks set for double-digit profit growth in Q1FY27: Emkay Global

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services believe that banks are likely to report double-digit growth in Q1 net profit despite margin headwinds. They reckon that robust credit growth, resilient asset quality and easing funding costs from Q2FY27 would support sector the outlook.Emkay Global Financial Services release issued today on the BFSI–Banks Q1FY27 preview said, India's banking sector is expected to begin FY27 on a healthy note, with strong loan growth and resilient asset quality supporting earnings despite temporary pressure on margins and treasury income.The brokerage firm expects the banking sector under its coverage to report 12.2 per cent YoY growth in profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter, reflecting the continued strength of core banking operations. On a sequential basis profits may decline by 2.3 per cent, primarily due to elevated funding costs, margin compression and weaker treasury income.Emkay Global notes the credit demand across the banking system remained strong, with system credit growth at 17.7 per cent YoY as of mid-June 2026, driven by sustained lending to corporates, NBFCs, MSMEs and select retail segments such as vehicle finance and gold loans.Deposit mobilisation, however, continued to lag, growing 12 per cent year-on-year, resulting in an increase in the system loan-to-deposit ratio to nearly 83 per cent. This has compelled banks to rely more heavily on higher-cost term deposits and wholesale borrowings, keeping funding costs elevated during the quarter, the report stated.Key takeaway: Strong loan demand reflects healthy economic activity, but slower deposit mobilisation has increased funding costs and temporarily weighed on bank profitability, notes the brokerage.Analysts believe these liability pressures are likely to ease from Q2FY27 as Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposit inflows improve system liquidity and enhance funding availability.Margins expected to 'Bottom Out': Emkay Global expects Net Interest Margins (NIMs) to remain under pressure during the June quarter owing to elevated term deposit rates, seasonal interest reversals related to agriculture and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) portfolios, and a higher share of lower-yield corporate loans.Time to buy PSU Banks? Analyst bullish on these 3 stocks; explains whyThey expect margin recovery from Q2 onwards due to lower funding costs, improving deposit accretion and a favourable loan mix.Asset Quality to improve: Apart from likely slippages in agricultural and KCC-related loans Emkay expects overall asset quality to remain healthy, with both gross and net non-performing asset ratios continuing their improving trajectory.That apart, the management commentary around the impact of geopolitical developments in West Asia, El Niño-related risks and FCNR deposit inflows will key the monitorables in Q1.Emkay expects private sector banks to deliver relatively stronger operating performance during the quarter, supported by healthy loan growth and resilient core profitability. Public sector banks are also expected to report healthy year-on-year earnings growth, although sequential performance may be impacted by softer treasury income and marginally higher provisioning.Among the banks under Emkay's coverage, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank are expected to report healthy profitability within the private banking space. Among public sector lenders, Canara Bank and Indian Bank are likely to outperform, while State Bank of India is expected to post a relatively modest quarter and Bank of Baroda may report comparatively weaker earnings, stated the report.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.