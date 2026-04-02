Bansal Wire Industries shares touched 10 per cent upper circuit in trade on the BSE, at ₹257.4 per share. At 12:37 PM, Bansal Wire’s share price was trading 8.14 per cent higher at ₹253.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.58 per cent at 71,980.68.

The buying on the counter came after the company reported a 20.16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in sales volume for the fourth quarter of FY26, even as it flagged a slight impact from supply disruptions linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The company said its Q4 FY26 sales volume stood at 1,17,644 metric tonnes (MT), compared with 97,821 MT in the year-ago quarter. For the full financial year FY26, sales volume rose 32.88 per cent to 4,58,054 MT, up from 3,44,710 MT in FY25.

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“We wish to inform that the company had achieved its highest ever sales volume in the previous quarter; however, due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the West Asian region, leading to temporary disruption in the supply of industrial gases across India, volumes have been slightly impacted, though they remain at healthy levels,” the filing read.

Despite this, the company said volumes remained at healthy levels. On a sequential basis, Q4 sales volume was slightly lower than 1,21,702 MT reported in Q3 FY26.

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Bansal Wire Industries, established in 1938 and manufacturing since 1985, is a premier Indian steel wire manufacturer, ranking as the largest stainless steel wire producer and second-largest overall steel wire producer by volume. Based in Delhi/Ghaziabad, the company operates nine facilities with a 600,000+ TPA capacity, offering over 3,000 SKUs.