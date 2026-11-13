BCAS urges Sebi to allow CA firms to monitor issue proceeds of companies

In its comments on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) consultation paper, BCAS supported proposals to make monitoring agencies mandatory for all issues irrespective of size, require agencies to submit reports directly to stock exchanges and harmonise provisions under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) and Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) regulations.

However, it called for greater clarity on compliance timelines and the consequences of non-cooperation, arguing that the obligations triggering penalties should be specified in the regulations rather than left entirely to circulars.

BCAS suggested defining non-cooperation to include failure to furnish information or documents within prescribed timelines, submitting information without supporting documents, refusing verification or direct confirmations, and providing incorrect information. It also proposed that monitoring agencies report incorrect or non-genuine information to Sebi and exchanges without waiting for quarterly reports.

On expanding monitoring to all issues, BCAS suggested allowing chartered accountant firms with valid peer review certificates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), subject to Sebi-prescribed criteria, to act as monitoring agencies for smaller issues. The move could help address the expected increase in monitoring requirements.

The society recommended that exchanges display a distinct indicator against a company’s scrip while non-cooperation remains unresolved, with the indicator removed after rectification. It also called for clarity on how fines would be levied, including defining an “instance” of non-cooperation or imposing penalties per reporting period, and higher fines for repeated defaults.

For preferential issues for cash, it proposed direct bank confirmation that consideration had come from the allottee’s account and not the issuer, promoters or connected persons.